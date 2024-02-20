Practical Classes Held At Commando Initial Course In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Commando
Initial Course held in one of the military units in Azerbaijan
continues in accordance with the training plan for 2024, the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.
"During the classes, servicemen strengthen their theoretical
knowledge by fulfilling practical tasks on the training ground.
According to the plan, the course participants fulfilled tasks
on detecting and destroying targets of an imaginary enemy with
accurate small-arms fire.
Classes at the Commando Initial Course aimed at training
professional personnel in the Azerbaijan Army and further
increasing units' combat capability are held taking into account
modern combat methods," the ministry added.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107872959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.