Chinese, Spanish Fms Reached Broad Consensus

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CORDOBA, Spain, Feb 20 (NNN-XINHUA) – China is willing to work with Spain, to build a bilateral relationship with strategic determination, providing new impetus for the rejuvenation and development of both countries, and injecting new vitality into China-Europe ties, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, said here.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares.

China regards Spain as a trustworthy and good partner in the European Union (EU), Wang said.

Expounding on the broad consensus, Wang said, both sides agreed that the strategic mutual trust is the solid cornerstone for the development of China-Spain relations.

Last year, the two countries celebrated their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The two heads of state drew a strategic blueprint for the development of bilateral ties, and pragmatic cooperation has shown vigorous vitality, Wang said.

He said, China appreciates Spain's adherence to the one-China principle.

The two sides are willing to expand cooperation in new areas such as electric vehicles, green energy and digital economy, provide a fair, impartial and non-discriminatory business environment to each other's enterprises, continuously improve the quality and resilience of two-way investment, and help each other in economic transformation and upgrading, Wang said.

China announced the lifting of restrictions on imports of Spanish deboned beef from cattle under 30 months old, Wang added. He welcomed Spain to make good use of such platforms as the China International Import Expo, China International Consumer Products Expo, and China International Fair for Trade in Services, to promote its exports of more quality products to China.

China has unilaterally rolled out a visa-free policy for Spanish tourists to China, and Spain is also ready to adopt more measures to facilitate personnel exchanges between the two countries.

The giant panda is an ambassador of friendship between Chinese and Spanish people, Wang said, noting that, a popular children's song, composed by Spanish musicians for Chulin, the first giant panda born in Madrid in 1982, is familiar to several generations of Spanish children.

China will send a pair of young pandas to Spain after the current loan agreement expires and the panda family in Madrid returns to China, in a bid to sustain the“panda bond” between the two peoples that has lasted more than four decades, Wang said.

China is ready to join hands with Spain to demonstrate a sense of responsibility, coordinate closely, gather broader consensus and put forth more effective solutions, to push for political settlement of hotspot issues and make greater contributions to building a better future for mankind, Wang said.

Noting that next year marks the 20th anniversary of China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said, China is willing to work with Spain, by upholding the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, to push for more positive results in exchanges and cooperation in diverse sectors and bring bilateral ties to a new level.– NNN-XINHUA

