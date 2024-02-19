GD Goenka Group Welcomes Dr. Amrita Bahl As Chief Education Officer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi NCR, India - February 19, 2024: GD Goenka Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Amrita Bahl as Chief Education Officer. Dr. Bahl will be responsible for spearheading pedagogy, development of curriculums, and academic delivery for GD Goenka institutions - preschools, senior schools and higher education.



Dr. Bahl brings with her over 20 years of experience as an Education Policy, Reform & Governance Leader. She has led the transition of schools to the Bhutan Baccalaureate Learning Process at Druk Gyalpo's Institute, His Majesty's Secretariat, Bhutan. Additionally, she has designed programs and led the implementation of Climate Change outreach for schools. Dr. Bahl has also served as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Lt. Governor, Government of Puducherry, where she led Public Outreach and Communication Strategy.



Her extensive experience includes working in with the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and other international bodies, executing Outreach Programs in Drugs & Crime. Dr. Bahl has also developed and led strategic partnerships with key government, civil society, private sector, media, and academia partners.



She holds an Ed.D & MA in Health Education from Teachers College, Columbia University, an MA Applied Clinical Psychology from Delhi University, and a BA Psychology from Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi University.



Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group quoted, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Amrita Bahl to the GD Goenka family. Her extensive experience and expertise in education policy, reform, and transformation will be invaluable as we continue to deliver progressive education across all our institutions."



Dr. Bahl remarked, "I am honored to be a part of the GD Goenka Group; their vision of a responsive pedagogy, holistic curriculum, and state-of-the-art infrastructure resonates with my personal values of delivering an education that nurtures resilient leaders of tomorrow."





About GD Goenka Group



For nearly three decades, GD Goenka Group has illuminated the educational landscape of India as a pioneering force. Under the visionary and philanthropic guidance of Shri. AK Goenka, we proudly stand as a beacon of educational excellence.



Beginning with our flagship school in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi; our network now includes 120+ preschools and 120+ K12 schools across various states, offering CBSE, IB and Cambridge curricula.



We have diligently crafted modern campuses, equipped with cutting-edge facilities that create an inspiring learning environment. Beyond the K12 horizon is our GD Goenka University, a top-ranked multi-disciplinary institution. With over 6,000 students representing 40+ nationalities, the university delivers programmes in Management, Law, Engineering & Sciences, Medical & Allied Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, Hospitality & Tourism, Fashion & Design, Occupational Health, Safety, Fire & Environment.



Augmenting our global education philosophy, we are proud hosts of Le Cordon Bleu (LCB), the world's leading hospitality and culinary arts school headquartered in Paris. We also host the esteemed Unitedworld Institute of Design (UID) NCR campus.



In healthcare, GD Goenka Healthcare operates over 70 talent upskilling academies across India, empowering frontline clinical staff to serve the nation with unparalleled competence and dedication.



In travel, GD Goenka Tourism has earned its reputation as a trusted boutique travel company serving reputed PSUs with unyielding integrity and reliability, ensuring seamless travel experiences.

