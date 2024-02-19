Keolis MHI - Spearheading Sustainable Partnerships with the UAE By Paul Williams QHSE Director at keolis MHI

(MENAFN- Biz Talk Media Consultancy) As His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, extends the Year of Sustainability into 2024, it's a significant occasion that highlights the nation's dedication to environmental responsibility. This extension, announced on the occasion of #UAENationalEnvironmentDay, serves as a potent reaffirmation of the UAE's commitment to protecting our planet, cultivating a sustainable future for generations to come.



“At Keolis MHI we commend this significant announcement and stand proudly alongside the UAE in its ongoing efforts to address environmental challenges. As a company deeply rooted in innovation and sustainability, we understand the critical importance of collective action in tackling pressing global issues such as climate change”.



The UAE's decision builds upon the momentum generated by the historic COP28 climate conference, where crucial progress, such as adoption of a fossil fuel phase-out agreement amongst other were made in towards developing a comprehensive action plan for a greener, more resilient future. As a regional pioneer in environmental initiatives, the UAE continues to set an example for the world, demonstrating that sustainability is not just a goal but a guiding principle that informs every aspect of governance and development.



At Keolis MHI, through our commitment to support innovative transportation solutions that prioritise energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance the quality of life for communities, we contribute to the UAE's broader vision for a more sustainable and climate-resilient future.

In 2023, we have introduced various energy, water, paper, and landfilled waste reduction initiatives. This year, we plan to strengthen these initiatives to produce significant impact to the environment.

Beyond 2024, our plans look to expand our sustainability efforts even further, integrating innovative technologies and practices to support UAE’s environmental goals. We will be looking at utilizing advanced energy, water, and waste management, and foster partnerships for global impact.

By leveraging our expertise in transportation technology and sustainable practices, we aim to not only reduce our environmental footprint but also empower individuals and communities to embrace greener lifestyles and make informed choices for the benefit of the planet.

Together with the UAE and other stakeholders, Keolis MHI remains resolute in our dedication to driving positive change and shaping a world where environmental sustainability is not just a goal but a shared reality.





