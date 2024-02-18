BAFTA Awards: Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy Among Galaxy Full Of Stars Shine At Red Carpet

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Feb 19 (IANS) It was raining stars at the BAFTA 2024 red carpet as names such as Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, among many others, brought in their stylish foot forward.

Taking place at Royal Festival Hall in London, the BAFTA Film Awards will celebrate the year in cinema with host David Tennant, who looked dapper in a green patterned suit on the carpet, while his wife Georgia Moffet opted for a gold gown.

Other early looks included "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy in an all-black outfit and Rising Star nominee Ayo Edebiri in a peach dress and chic fur coat. Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Emily Blunt linked up on the carpet, posing together in their gowns.

Robbie chose a pink-and-white strapless look, while Stone wore an orange "Poor Things"-esque dress and Blunt sported a sheer frock, reports variety.

Hollywood's 'Ken' Ryan Gosling chose an all-white number with red detailing.

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper were seen twinning in black as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Robert Downey Jr. was seen flaunting his fashion A-game, as he chose a grey ensemble paired with a black T-shirt.

Emily Blunt shimmered in a nude dress with detailed work.

'Saltburn' star Barry Keoghan attends the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 in a dark green suit paired with a white shirt. Lily Collins looked every-inch a doll dressed in a black dress with ruffled sleeves.

"Oppenheimer" leads the BAFTA nominations with 13, followed by "Poor Things" with 11. Both are up for best film, while "Oppenheimer" also received nods for adapted screenplay, director for Christopher Nolan, supporting actress for Emily Blunt, supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and lead actor for Murphy. "Poor Things" is also competing for adapted screenplay, in addition to leading actress Emma Stone and outstanding British film, reports variety.

