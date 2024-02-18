10Th Doha Islamic Finance Conference On February 27

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 10th Doha Islamic Finance Conference entitled 'Islamic Finance 2.0 – Fusion of Principles and Technology' will be held under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani on February 27.

The event is organised by Bait Al-Mashura Finance Consultations, together with the official sponsor Ministry of Commerce and Industry, strategic partner Dukhan Bank, diamond sponsor General Department of Endowments at Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and bronze sponsor Qatar Financial Centre.

Prof Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, chairman, Organising Committee and vice-chairman, Bait Al-Mashura Finance Consultation said the conference, in its tenth edition, stands at the threshold of a new era in the journey of Islamic finance that is revamped with deeper integration into advanced technology.

Latest output of the technological advancement is recognised as generative artificial intelligence revolution, therefore we decided to adopt the term“Islamic Finance 2.0” transpiring the phase in which digital technology merges with the principles of Islamic finance. The conference will discuss the future prospects through three main themes, including dialogue sessions, discussions, and presentations.

Al-Sulaiti highlighted the potential of generative artificial intelligence in the financial and banking sector, where estimates suggest that GenAI can add a value between $200bn and $340bn to the banking sector.

This opens up opportunities for the Islamic finance sector to seize this opportunity to enhance its position, enlightened by the opinions and recommendations of scholars and experts in the field, to ensure the correctness of the path, avoid risks, and achieve the highest rate of financing efficiency based on Shariah values and principles.

He praised Qatar's experience in the Islamic financial industry, noting that the sector has shown strong performance and promising growth prospects. It is apparent in the recently launched the Third Strategy for Qatar's financial sector, which focuses on strengthening the role of Islamic finance to transform Qatar into a global centre for Islamic financial services by developing mechanisms to support and develop innovative Islamic financial and banking products across all sectors.

In the context of the strategic partnership with Dukhan Bank Group, Talal Ahmed al-Khaja, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, emphasised the continuous support and sponsorship of this conference as part of the social responsibility.

Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Mohamed bin Ghanem al-Thani, Director General, General Directorate of Endowments at Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs said, "The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in the State of Qatar believes in the role of knowledge in the nation's progress and development."

