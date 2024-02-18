Kuwait Oil Minister Chairs Strategy Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Dr. Imad Al-Atiqi, said that the Ministry of Oil's new strategy (2024-2028) aims to provide a comprehensive and integrated roadmap to achieve the set goals.

This came in a statement on Sunday, after Minister Al-Atiqi chaired the meeting of the committee charged with preparing the Ministry of Oil's five-year strategy to be consistent with the vision and strategy of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiaries for the year 2040.

He stressed the importance of the strategy in organizing work within the Ministry of Oil in boosting the capabilities of the Ministry's employees and developing a sense of responsibility towards their country.

The Minister also listened to an explanation provided by the committee members about the progress of work in the ministry's strategy (2024-2028), which is compatible with the vision of the State of Kuwait for the year 2035.

The meeting was attended by members of the Ministry of Oil's Strategy Preparation Committee, the Chairman of the Committee the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil Sheikh Dr. Nimer Fahad Al-Malik Al-Sabah, the Vice-Chairman of the Committee Sheikha Tamadhur Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Members of the committee from the Arab Planning Institute, headed by the Director General Dr. Abdullah Al-Shami and committee members from the Institute also attended the meeting. (end)

