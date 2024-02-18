Singapore Records Over 46,000 Scam Cases In 2023

(MENAFN- IANS) Singapore, Feb 18 (IANS) The Singaporean police received 46,563 scam cases in 2023, up about 46.8 percent from 2022, according to statistics from the police on Sunday.

The police noted that scam victims lost 651.8 million Singapore dollars (484 million U.S. dollars) last year, a slight dip from the 660.7 million Singapore dollars lost in 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

Data showed that the top five scams were job scams, e-commerce scams, fake friend call scams, phishing scams and investment scams.

The Singaporean police conducted 24 state-wide enforcement activities against scams last year, leading to the investigation of more than 9,600 money mules and scam suspects, according to the data.

