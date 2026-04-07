Scientists Find New Way To Strengthen Bones And Fight Osteoporosis

Scientists are seeking improved methods to maintain strong bones throughout life, particularly as conditions like osteoporosis become increasingly common. This disease weakens bones and raises the risk of fractures, impacting approximately six million people in Germany, mostly women.

It is closely associated with ageing and menopause, periods when bone density naturally declines. While existing treatments can offer some relief, they may not always be effective or free from side effects.

New Target

A recent study, published in Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy, has uncovered a promising new biological target known as GPR133. This receptor is part of a group called adhesion GPCRs, which are located on the surface of cells and help transmit signals that control various bodily functions.

Although GPCRs are already widely used in medicine, this specific subgroup has not been extensively studied until now. The research reveals that GPR133 plays a key role in maintaining bone health.

Early Findings

To better understand GPR133's function, scientists examined what happens when it is not working properly. In experiments with mice, those that lacked a functional version of this receptor developed low bone density at an early age, resembling human osteoporosis.

According to Professor Ines Liebscher, the research team was able to enhance bone strength using a compound called AP503, which activates the receptor. This molecule was identified through computer-based screening methods designed to quickly find substances that can influence specific biological targets.

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Bone Balance

Bones are not static structures; they are continuously renewed. Specialized cells called osteoblasts build new bone, while osteoclasts break down old bone. Healthy bones depend on a balance between these two processes.

The researchers discovered that GPR133 helps maintain this balance by boosting bone-building activity and reducing bone breakdown. This receptor is activated through interactions between bone cells and physical forces such as movement. AP503 appears to imitate this natural process, assisting in strengthening and potentially rebuilding bones.

Wider Benefits

The discovery of GPR133's effects may have benefits beyond bone health. Earlier work by the same research team showed that activating GPR133 can also improve muscle strength.

Osteoporosis is often referred to as a silent disease because it progresses without noticeable symptoms until a fracture occurs. The discovery of GPR133 offers a new direction for treatment, potentially allowing doctors not only to slow bone loss but also to rebuild bone strength.

While more research is necessary before treatments like AP503 are tested in humans, the findings suggest a future where maintaining strong bones throughout life could become much more achievable.

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