Srinagar: Fire Breaks Out At MLA Hostel M.A Road


2/18/2024 9:06:40 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A massive fire broke out at MLA Hostel at Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar here a short while ago.

Officials said since the cause of fire could not be known as of now, however a team of firefighters has been despatched to the spot to douse off the flames.

The firefighting operation, officials said, is on at the moment while the fire has engulfed remaining portion of the building.

