Cisco Announces AI Innovation At Cisco Live Amsterdam

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

At Cisco Live in Amsterdam, the company's flagship technology event in Europe, with over 14,000 of the world's leading IT professionals attending, Cisco announced major momentum in Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its entire portfolio.

Few transformational technologies have generated the kind of interest as AI and, most recently, Generative AI (GenAI). Organizations around the world are finding exciting new ways to collaborate, manage applications, enhance their digital security and reimagine customer experiences. However, each of these elevate concerns over moving and accessing data, accuracy, privacy, and the ethical and responsible use of AI.

It's estimated that GenAI could add $4.4 trillion to global GDP each year . Yet there are challenges in place around enabling companies to get there. The recent Cisco AI Readiness Index, a survey of more than 8,000 private sector, business and IT leaders across 30 countries, found that 95 percent of respondents have an AI strategy in place or under development. Yet only 14 percent are ready to integrate AI into their businesses.

Cisco already harnesses AI-powered capabilities across its product and customer service portfolio and is leading innovation for AI-ready infrastructure. At Cisco Live Amsterdam, to further deliver on its strategy to implement and integrate AI that supports customer outcomes, Cisco is announcing:



Cisco and NVIDIA help enterprises quickly and easily deploy and manage secure AI infrastructure. The two companies today announced plans to deliver AI infrastructure solutions for the data center that are easy to deploy and manage, enabling the massive computing power that enterprises need to succeed in the AI era.

Cisco Identity Intelligence defends against the most persistent cyber threats. Within the Cisco Security Cloud, there has been continued AI innovation to deliver a unified, AI-driven, cross-domain security platform. This includes new AI-backed analytics for Cisco Identity Intelligence, as well as the recently unveiled Cisco AI Assistant for Security that helps customers make informed decisions, augment tool capabilities and automate complex tasks.

​Cisco unveiled new innovations on the Cisco Observability Platform. To empower customers with enhanced productivity as well as better visibility, insights and actions, the Cisco Observability Platform now offers a natural language interface for simplified troubleshooting. In addition, the new Cisco AIOps application now simplifies real-time business health monitoring to automate IT processes and keep operations teams productive and responsive.

Cisco announced its first SaaS product that allows for trustworthy GenAI deployments in organizations. Announced today , Motific provides a central view across the entire GenAI journey, empowering central IT and security teams to rapidly deliver trustworthy GenAI capabilities across their organizations with control over sensitive data, security, and cost.

Cisco accelerates customers' adoption of AI with the right infrastructure for the right use case. The company unveiled new technologies to help businesses develop and optimize infrastructure to support AI. These include the new Cisco X-Series Direct which is designed for environments where customers need connectivity and compute power at the edge to support more applications with less infrastructure, and the expanded offering of converged and hyperconverged validated designs that build on the recently announced Cisco Validated Solutions and AI/ML blueprint for data center networks. Webex by Cisco announces availability of anticipated AI features. Furthering Webex by Cisco's ongoing commitment to provide robust capabilities that empower people to do their best work, the company announced the general availability and beta availability of Cisco AI Assistant features across the Webex Suite and Contact Center including Meeting and Vidcast Summaries, Change Message Tone, message translation, agent burnout detection and conversation summaries.

With differentiated AI capabilities responsibly integrated across the portfolio, Cisco is helping customers to secure their AI stack and data, manage costs and deliver trustworthy AI outcomes. More information on Cisco's approach to AI is available on Cisco .

Tags#AI #Cisco #Innovation #Webex