Package Central For Adobe Indesign Now Warns Users Of Disabled Workflows

(MENAFN- GetNews) Zevrix Solutions announces Package Central 1.13.1, a feature update to company's Adobe InDesign document collection automation solution. The software packages InDesign files along with their links and fonts automatically from watched hot folders. Package Central offers email notifications, PDF/IDML export and variable folder names while serving unlimited users on a network. The new version adds a warning that notifies users when attempting to watch hot folders while all workflows are disabled.

Toronto, ON, Canada - February 16, 2024 - Zevrix Solutions today announces Package Central 1.13.1, a feature update to company's file packaging automation tool for Adobe InDesign . Originally developed at a request of a major publisher in the United States, the software automates InDesign document collection by processing files from watched folders. The software offloads file packaging to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the document collection process.

The new version adds a warning that notifies users if all workflows are disabled when attempting to watch hot folders. This simple enhancement resolves the frustration experienced by some users who may overlook the fact all workflows are unchecked in the app's settings. Consequently, this oversight could create the impression that Package Central isn't functioning, a situation now prevented by the new warning which suggests to activate at least one workflow to initiate processing.

Package Central helps users streamline and centralize the archiving and packaging of InDesign projects automatically in a team environment. The app lets prepress operators, designers, and production artists simply copy files to watched hot folders that reside on a network. Package Central then automatically collects InDesign files along with their links and fonts into the destination directory specified in the hot folder settings.

Package Central is designed to run on a dedicated Mac workstation and observe hot folders for incoming InDesign files. The app performs all its tasks automatically and can run totally unattended while offering the following key features and benefits:

-Collect InDesign files and books automatically from hot folders

-Serve unlimited users on a network

-Automatic email notifications of process errors and events

-Create PDF and IDML files on the fly

-Compose variable folder names

-Detailed processing history

Pricing and Availability:

Package Central can be purchased for US$149.95 from Zevrix website as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for registered users. Package Central requires macOS 10.9-14 and Adobe InDesign CS6-2024.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals increase their profits through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Company Name: Zevrix Solutions

Contact Person: Leo Revzin, Owner

Email: Send Email

Phone: 858-206-0607

Country: Canada

Website:

