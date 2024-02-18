3 Killed, 2 Missing In Factory Explosion In East China's Jiangsu

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Three people were killed and two were missing in an explosion at a factory in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, early Sunday, according to local authorities, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The explosion took place at 2:11 a.m. (GMT+8) at a workshop of the Asia-Pacific Light Alloy (Nantong) Technology Co., Ltd. in the economic and technological development zone in Hai'an, a county-level city under the jurisdiction of Nantong, said the Hai'an emergency management bureau.

Search and rescue efforts are underway.