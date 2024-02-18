3 Killed, 2 Missing In Factory Explosion In East China's Jiangsu

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Three people were killed and two were missing in an explosion at
a factory in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, early Sunday,
according to local authorities, Azernews reports,
citing Xinhua.
The explosion took place at 2:11 a.m. (GMT+8) at a workshop of
the Asia-Pacific Light Alloy (Nantong) Technology Co., Ltd. in the
economic and technological development zone in Hai'an, a
county-level city under the jurisdiction of Nantong, said the
Hai'an emergency management bureau.
Search and rescue efforts are underway.
