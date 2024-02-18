FBI informant gets accused of lying about Biden bribes

(MENAFN) In a startling turn of events, an FBI informant, Alexander Smirnov, has been charged with making false statements to his handlers by alleging that President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, accepted a multimillion-dollar bribe from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. The informant's claims, made in 2020, added fuel to a series of corruption allegations against the Bidens.



According to Smirnov, he informed FBI agents that Hunter and Joe Biden each received USD5 million from Burisma for supposed "protection" while Biden Senior served as the United States vice president, and his son sat on the board of the energy company. Smirnov asserted that he acquired this information from a phone call with Burisma's owner. These allegations were later relayed to Republican lawmakers in May, contributing to the GOP's impeachment inquiry against President Biden.



However, federal prosecutors have now charged Smirnov, arguing that his claims were "fabrications." On Thursday, he appeared in a Las Vegas court after the unsealing of the indictment, where he declined to enter a plea. The charges include making false statements and creating a fictitious record.



The United States Justice Department, in a press release, characterized Smirnov's business contacts with Burisma as "routine and unextraordinary." The statement also noted that Smirnov made the bribery allegations "after expressing bias against" Biden's presidential campaign in 2020.



While prosecutors assert that Smirnov's claims were unfounded, the broader context involves a range of documents and witness testimony suggesting that Burisma appointed Hunter Biden to its board with the intention of influencing United States policy and shielding itself from prosecution in Ukraine. The unfolding legal proceedings will likely delve into the intricacies of Smirnov's allegations and the impact they had on the political landscape, highlighting the complex dynamics surrounding allegations of corruption at the highest levels of government.





