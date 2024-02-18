After Destruction Of Su-34, Su-35, Russians Pause In Using Tactical Aircraft - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For some time after the destruction of enemy Su-34 and Su-35 fighters, there will be a pause in the use of tactical aircraft by Russians, but they will not stop bombing because they feel superior in the air.

This was stated by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command South, on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"I believe that for some time we will see a pause in the use of tactical aircraft. The Russians will recalculate new launch boundaries, taking into account where their aircraft can be hit. But the Russians will not stop bombing because they feel superior in the air," noted Humeniuk.

She emphasized that until Ukraine has modern fighter jets, the enemy will continue to use air power.

As reported, on the morning of February 17, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two enemy Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter in the east.