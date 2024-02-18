BTC/USD Signal Today - 14/02: Bulls Still Testing $50,000

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 7th February was not triggered's BTC/USD Signals



Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $48,402 or $46,709.

Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Short entry after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $49,793, $50,528, or $51,912.

Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

I wrote in my previous BTC/USD analysis one week ago that the technical picture was more bullish as price action was contained within a narrowing triangle pattern .

I thought we were most likely to see a bullish breakout above this triangle, which could send the price higher to reach the next resistance level at $44,508. This was a very accurate and profitable call, with the strong bullish breakout giving an excellent entry signal.

The price went on to advance over recent days to reach a new 20-month high price but has struggled over the past few days to get established above $50k which is acting as a strong natural resistance point .

I think the $50k area will remain pivotal and may give an opportunity for a speculative short, or alternatively a long trade once we get a daily close firmly above $50k.

I favour the long trade entry, but I will wait for a New York close above the resistance level at $50,528.

There is nothing of high importance scheduled today regarding the US Dollar.

