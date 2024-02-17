'Tragedy Is Hard To Sustain,' Former Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki's Son Marco Troper Dies At 19

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Marco Troper, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, has passed away to a report by PEOPLE, the Berkeley Fire Department notified campus police that they were administering life-saving measures on Troper, who was found unresponsive at UC Berkeley's Clark Kerr Campus dormitory on Tuesday afternoon report noted that despite efforts by the fire department, Troper was pronounced dead shortly thereafter Read: As Sundar Pichai thanks parting YouTube CEO, here are Susan Wojcicki's future plansEsther Wojcicki, Troper's grandmother, in her Facebook post, wrote,“Tragedy hit my family yesterday My beloved grandson Marco Troper, age 19 passed away yesterday. Our family is devastated beyond comprehension. Marco was the most kind, loving, smart, fun and beautiful human being. He was just getting starting on his second semester of his freshman year at UC Berkeley majoring in math and was truly loving it.”She added,“He had a strong community of friends from his dorm at Stern Hall and his fraternity Zeta Psi and was thriving academically. At home, he would tell us endless stories of his life and friends at Berkeley. Marco's life was cut too short. And we are all devastated, thinking about all the opportunities and life experiences that he will miss and we will miss together. Marco, we all love you and miss you more than you will ever know.”Mint could not independently confirm the development, according to PEOPLE, the University of California Police Department confirmed that there were no indications of foul play, though the cause of death remains unknown at this time Read: How dangerous is tranq, the new drug sweeping America?However, Esther expressed her belief that the UC Berkeley student passed away due to a drug overdose. She stated to the San Francisco outlet, SFGATE,“He ingested a drug, and we don't know what was in it. He was everything you could have wished for in a son and a grandson. He was destined to make a difference,” she said, adding,“It's heartbreaking.”

