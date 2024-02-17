President Ilham Aliyev Met With Senior Vice President Of Rockefeller Foundation In Munich (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Senior Vice President for Strategic Communications, Policy, and Advocacy at the Rockefeller Foundation Eileen O'Connor in Munich, upon the latter's request, Trend reports.

Extending her congratulations on Azerbaijan`s hosting of COP29, Eileen O'Connor noted that the Rockefeller Foundation has been actively involved in financing climate change mitigation worldwide, adding that the Foundation collaborates with several states, the private sector, and civil society in this regard. She expressed readiness for cooperation with Azerbaijan in this respect.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, the head of state noted that he is a proponent of inclusivity within the framework of COP29 and Azerbaijan closely collaborates with international community in this regard.

President Ilham Aliyev further emphasized Azerbaijan`s readiness to cooperate with the Rockefeller Foundation, and extended an invitation for a delegation from the Foundation to visit Azerbaijan.