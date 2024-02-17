President Ilham Aliyev Met With Senior Vice President Of Rockefeller Foundation In Munich (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Senior Vice
President for Strategic Communications, Policy, and Advocacy at the
Rockefeller Foundation Eileen O'Connor in Munich, upon the latter's
request, Trend reports.
Extending her congratulations on Azerbaijan`s hosting of COP29,
Eileen O'Connor noted that the Rockefeller Foundation has been
actively involved in financing climate change mitigation worldwide,
adding that the Foundation collaborates with several states, the
private sector, and civil society in this regard. She expressed
readiness for cooperation with Azerbaijan in this respect.
Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, the head of state
noted that he is a proponent of inclusivity within the framework of
COP29 and Azerbaijan closely collaborates with international
community in this regard.
President Ilham Aliyev further emphasized Azerbaijan`s readiness
to cooperate with the Rockefeller Foundation, and extended an
invitation for a delegation from the Foundation to visit
Azerbaijan.
