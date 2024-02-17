Doha Film To Host Competition Screenings Of Made In Qatar Films

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Celebrating Qatar's vibrant and fast-evolving cinema ecosystem, the Doha Film Institute will host a special Competition screenings of Made in Qatar films. Directed by Qatari nationals and those who call Qatar home, the films will be shown on February 20 and 21 by invitation only at VOX Cinemas, Doha Oasis Mall in Msheireb. Winners of the competition will be announced after the screenings on Feb. 21.

Public screenings of the programme will run from Feb. 22-25.

Doha Film Institute's Made in Qatar programme has become an internationally recognised and celebrated initiative that shines a spotlight on the country's film industry. Dedicated to nurturing local talent, the programme offers Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers a platform to showcase their unique creativity and perspectives through cinema.

Fatma Hassan Al Remaihi, Chief Executive Officer of Doha Film Institute, said: "Made in Qatar has helped build a robust cinema industry in Qatar, encouraging emerging filmmakers in the country to pursue their dreams and realise their ambitions. Nurturing homegrown talent is a top priority and commitment of the Institute in realizing our leadership's vision to build our talents and provide them with an enriching environment. The programme plays a pivotal role in the development of a vibrant and sustainable film community in the rich cultural landscape of Qatar, and to foster a new generation of storytellers and cinematic voices from the heart of the Middle East. Made in Qatar films also play a significant role in portraying our stories - of our nation, people, culture and hopes - authentically to global audiences."

The 14 shorts will vie for the Made in Qatar Awards, chosen by a jury led by director and producer Tala Hadid, and includes actress Yassmine Al Masri and Dr. Firat Oruc from Georgetown University in Qatar.

Competition films screening in Made in Qatar - Programme 1 on Feb. 20 are: A Simple Cut (Qatar) directed by Maha Al Jefairi; The Chandelier (Egypt, Qatar) by Karim Emara; Civilization of Equality (Qatar) by Ibrahim Albuainain; When It's Time (Qatar) by Awad Hashim Karrar; A Few Seconds (Iran, Qatar) by Arman Mansouri; Fraiha (Qatar) by Amal Al Shammari and Hossein Heydar; Sanad (Qatar) by Noor Al Nasr.

Films screening in Made in Qatar - Programme 2 on Feb. 21 are: A'wan Al Kheir (Egypt, Qatar) by Farah Gomaa; A Proposal (Qatar) by Nadia Al Khater; Do You Remember Me (Qatar) directed by Maryam Al Mohammed; Fragments (Qatar) by Zaid Al Najati; Awal Yom 'Aza' (Qatar) by Jehad Hallaq; Kinship (Qatar) by Ali Al Hajri; Above the Tamarind Tree (Qatar) by Buthyna Al Mohammadi.