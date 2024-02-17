Ayuso Podiums In Andalucia As Rui Oliveira Comes Close In Algarve

(MENAFN- Mid-East) UAE Team Emirates took two podiums in two races today with Juan Ayuso taking 2nd on the 4.5km TT at the Vuelta Andalucia while Rui Oliveira sprinting to a close 2nd place on stage 3 of the Volta Algarve.

Ayuso not only takes second on the stage but also in the final general classification after the race was suspended due to the lack of police personnel available due to agriculture strikes in the region.

The young Spaniard blitzed the short course starting and finishing in Alcaudete (4) just 10” off stage and race winner Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny).

Tim Wellens came home in 5th place while Marc Soler also entered the top-10 in 8th spot, making UAE Team Emirates the strongest team on the day.

Ayuso:“It was always going to be tight with the TT so short, but I can be happy with 2nd place. Obviously, we would like to have done more racing this week but unfortunately the situation is out of our hands. I guess I will have to wait a bit longer to complete my first Vuelta Andalucia. I'm excited to take on the next races at the Ardeche classics in France next weekend.”

Meanwhile Rui Oliveira came close to a victory on his home soil with 2nd place to Wout Van Aert (Visma LAB) on stage 3 of the Vuelta Algarve. The Portuguese rider timed his sprint well though would just see himself slightly outpowered by the Belgian.

Oliveira :“To lose to someone like Van Aert you can't be too disappointed. I nearly converted the chance to sprint for the win so I can be pleased with that. I had a good race and knew I just had to wait as late as possible to open up the sprint. I couldn't have done anything else so no regrets today.”

Vuelta Andalucia stage & final GC:

1 Van Gils (Lotto Dstny) 8:17

2 Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) +10”

3 Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) +11”

Volta Algarve stage 3 results:

1 Van Aert (Visma LAB) 4:50:57

2 Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

3 Mayrhofer (Tudor) s.t