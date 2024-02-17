Azerbaijan Army's Training And Educational Center Hosts Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In order to propagandize and provide explanatory information on
the rules of admission to special educational institutions, the
Azerbaijan Army's Training and Educational Center has hosted a
meeting between representatives of the National Defense University
and the heads of pre-conscription training of youth of general
secondary schools of the republic, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.
“First, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people
Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives
for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with
observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic
of Azerbaijan was performed.
At the meeting, the participants had a detailed exchange of
views on instilling interest in the officer profession among the
youth, including more effective organization of military-patriotic
work in secondary educational institutions, and heard the proposals
of heads of pre-conscription training.
The officers of the propaganda group of the National Defense
University informed in detail about the rules of admission to the
Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, the Military Medical
Faculty of the Azerbaijan Medical University, military colleges and
military lyceums, spoke about the provision of military educational
institutions, social and living conditions, as well as answered
questions related to admission.
The event also featured the screening of videos on military
schools and military-patriotic spirit,” the ministry said.
