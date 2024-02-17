All Ministry Of Information Personnel Involved In National Days Celebrations -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- All personnel and cadres of the Ministry of Information are preoccupied with executing the ministry's programs marking the State of Kuwait's 63rd Anniversary of the National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day, "Kuwait Glory and Pride."

The plan encompasses integrated programs aimed at engaging all Kuwaiti nationals and residents of the country and in celebrating these national days in the dear homeland, said Saad Al-Azmi, the assistant undersecretary for the media services and new media at the Ministry of Information, in a statement on Saturday.

The Agenda of the celebrations and activities will be distinguished and will involve various public and private sectors, bodies, and public welfare societies, with the aim of promoting the significance of the occasion and boosting patriotism, said Al-Azmi, also the head of the public relations, media, and marketing at the permanent committee of the national celebrations.

The ministry, during the celebrations, will launch an awareness campaign, titled, "Celebrate with responsibility," designed to bolster values of national unity and belonging to the homeland, he said, adding that it will also hold an "open day" for the diplomats' families at the heritage village, "yom al-bahar," where they will closely get acquainted with "our history, our sea and land heritages," examining tools and items of the Kuwaiti handicrafts and old professions.

Moreover, there will be a digital exhibition named "the path of memories," displaying historic television and radio programs shedding light on Kuwait's history since the 70s of the past century, at the Avenues Mall. (end)

