WB Plans To Invest In Uzbekistan's Waste Management Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 17. Uzbekistan
and World Bank (WB) have agreed to cooperate on attracting leading
companies to Uzbekistan in the waste sector, introducing the bank's
investments in this area and allocating grants, Trend reports.
This was discussed at a meeting between Uzbek Minister of
Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change Aziz
Abdukhakimov with the WB's Global Director for Environment, Natural
Resources and Blue Economy Valerie Hickey. They discussed the work
on sustainable green climate at the meeting.
Valerie Hickey said that the WB is participating for the first
time in the convention dedicated to the protection of migratory
species and is very glad to come to Samarkand. She also noted that
important work is underway to restore endangered wildlife species
in Uzbekistan. At the same time, the meeting highlighted the
reforms being carried out in the waste management sector.
"Uzbekistan pays great attention to waste management. This means
that our goals are common. In addition, utilization and sorting of
solid waste, support of entrepreneurs and workers of the sphere by
the state makes us happy that we cooperate with Uzbekistan,"
Valerie Hickey noted.
In turn, Aziz Abdukhakimov spoke about the goals set for the
industry in Uzbekistan, in particular, the effective creation of a
waste management system, the introduction of circular economy, as
well as the importance of the 'zero waste' principle.
"Waste will now become a valuable resource for the economy. We
aim to build a green society, beneficial in all aspects," the
minister said.
During the meeting, the sides discussed a project aimed at
establishing 6 transboundary protected areas. This project makes a
great contribution to the development of ecotourism and the
protection and conservation of rare animal species.
Meanwhile, a Memorandum of cooperation was signed between
Uzbekistan's Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and
Climate Change and the Ministry of Ecology of Japan on December 23,
2022.
According to the memorandum, the parties will establish
permanent cooperation in the field of climate change, water and air
pollution, as well as waste management.
