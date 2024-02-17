Azerbaijan's FM Meets With U.S. Assistant Secretary Of State For European Affairs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 16, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met
with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian
Affairs James O'Brien at the request of the other side within the
Munich Security Conference, Azernews reports,
citing the MFA.
During the meeting, the two countries discussed bilateral and
multilateral agenda issues, as well as the prospects of the process
of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on a
bilateral basis, according to the information.
After 5 months of stability, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that
the Armenian provocation, as a result of which an Azerbaijani
serviceman was wounded as a result of sniper fire without any
provoking factors, is aimed at undermining the peace process.
At the same time, the inadmissibility of their "binocular
diplomacy" as a means of propaganda against Azerbaijan, which
contradicts the stated goals of the EU mission in Armenia, such as
the promotion of regional stability and confidence building between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
As for the draft peace agreement, the existing claims against
the territorial sovereignty and sovereignty of our country in the
Armenian Constitution, legislative acts, international
organizations and courts were mentioned once again and the
importance of rejecting those claims was stressed.
At the meeting, as well as other bilateral and regional issues
of mutual interest," the information says.
