Zhytomyr Region Hands Over 325 FPV Drones To Military

The Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, together with the 'Hostryi Sokil'

company, has handed over 325 FPV drones to Ukrainian defenders.

The head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already received 325 FPV drones from one of the Ukrainian enterprises. This batch of drones was assembled and gradually handed over to our defenders thanks to the cooperation of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration and the 'Hostryi Sokil'

company," Bunechko wrote.

According to him, soon FPV drones will be on combat duty in the hottest spots of the frontline.

As reported earlier, 18 FPV drones were delivered to the 95th Brigade as part of the 'Zhytomyr Drone' project.