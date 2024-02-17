Foreign Investors Can Be Driving Force In Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
The issue of climate change and clean energy, which has become a
global trend, is also of great and serious importance in
Azerbaijan. One of the steps taken in this direction is the
diversification of Azerbaijan's economy in the direction of green
energy, which is rich in oil and gas resources. Azerbaijan has
already taken a number of serious steps for this and continues its
efforts in the field of energy to achieve greater goals in the next
six years.
“One of the important goals is related to renewable energy. We
are at the forefront here as well, and work has already been
started. According to our plans, about 5,000 megawatts of renewable
energy, new energy types, should be created in Azerbaijan by the
end of 2030 – mainly solar, wind, and hydropower plants. The figure
I have cited is completely realistic, it will be based on the
contracts already signed. Protocols of intent indicate a higher
figure, approximately 10,000 megawatts. Thus, we will be able to
export a large amount of our natural gas. It will be saved. Most of
the electricity will be produced by renewable energy. We will also
contribute to the climate change agenda, especially considering
that this year Azerbaijan will host COP29 – the largest
international conference in the world. Therefore, our goals
regarding renewable energy are clear. I must also state that all
these projects are being implemented and will be implemented by
foreign investors. If it is possible to say so, we are now
observing a process of competition among foreign investors. Because
so many countries want to invest in this field in Azerbaijan we
don't have such opportunities as yet. However, the International
Finance Corporation, a branch of the World Bank, has identified our
wind potential at the level of 157,000 megawatts.”
This statement was made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at
the inauguration ceremony at the Azerbaijani Parliament.
Commenting on the quote of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,
Qaiser Nawab, a global climate youth leader and international
expert, noted that the specific targets outlined by President Ilham
Aliyev regarding renewable energy are to create about 5,000
megawatts of renewable energy capacity in Azerbaijan by the end of
2030, mainly from solar, wind, and hydropower plants:
“There's also a possibility to achieve a higher figure of
approximately 10,000 megawatts based on protocols of intent. These
goals will be achieved through foreign investment and the
implementation of projects by foreign investors. Additionally, the
president mentioned that Azerbaijan is already at the forefront of
renewable energy and that the International Finance Corporation has
identified wind potential at the level of 157,000 megawatts,
indicating the country's substantial renewable energy
resources.”
According to him, foreign investors play a crucial role in the
implementation of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan.
“President Ilham Aliyev highlighted that these projects are
being implemented and will be implemented by foreign investors.
They bring in the necessary capital, technology, and expertise
required for the development and execution of renewable energy
initiatives. However, attracting foreign investors can present
several challenges. These may include a competitive environment, a
regulatory environment, infrastructure development, political
stability and risk, and infrastructure development.
Addressing these challenges requires proactive government
policies, regulatory reforms, and efforts to enhance the overall
investment climate. By addressing these concerns, Azerbaijan can
continue to attract foreign investment and accelerate its
transition to renewable energy.”
“In addition to providing capital for renewable energy projects,
foreign investors can be involved in various other aspects of their
implementation in Azerbaijan. These aspects are technology
transfer, project development and management, partnerships and
joint ventures, training and capacity building, research and
development, supply chain development, and policy advocacy. By
actively involving foreign investors in these ways, Azerbaijan can
leverage their resources, expertise, and networks to accelerate the
development and deployment of renewable energy projects, ultimately
contributing to the country's energy security, economic growth, and
environmental sustainability," the expert emphasised.
He highlighted that hosting COP29, the largest international
conference on climate change, will likely have significant
implications for Azerbaijan's commitments and actions regarding
renewable energy and climate change, such as increased visibility
and accountability, policy and regulatory reforms, international
collaboration and partnerships, investment opportunities, public
awareness, and engagement.
“Hosting COP29 presents Azerbaijan with a unique opportunity to
demonstrate leadership on renewable energy and climate change,
enhance its international reputation, and accelerate progress
towards its sustainability goals. It is essential for Azerbaijan to
leverage this opportunity effectively by committing to ambitious
actions and fostering collaboration both domestically and
internationally.”
Q. Nawab mentioned that regarding the competition between
foreign investors in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector, there
are several points: increased investment, technological innovation,
market efficiency, quality and standards, diversification of
offerings, job creation, and economic growth.
“Competition between foreign investors in Azerbaijan's renewable
energy sector is likely to drive positive developments, including
increased investment, technological innovation, market efficiency,
quality improvements, diversification of offerings, and
socio-economic benefits. By fostering a competitive environment,
Azerbaijan can accelerate its transition to a sustainable and
resilient energy future.”
