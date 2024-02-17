Cuba Re-Elected To UN Special Committee On Decolonization

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





Cuba re-elected as vice-chairman of the Bureau of the UN Special Committee on Decolonization

HAVANA, Feb 17 (NNN-ACN) - Cuba was reelected as vicechair of the Table of the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization, which proves the renewed trust on the island, said first deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Peñalver.

In his remarks during a meeting to set up the committee, Penalver ratified his country's commitment to the post by saying that just like previous Cuban representatives, he will work eagerly to carry out the mission assigned by the UN General Assembly in the area of decolonization.

He said some countries are still under colonial rule more than 60 years after the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, also known as the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 1514, was issued.

The Cuban representative ratified his country's claim for the right of Puerto Rico to its inalienable right to free determination and independence.

The UN Special Committee on Decolonization was set up in 1961 by the UN General Assembly. This body has 29 member states and its Table is made up of Saint Lucia as chair; Cuba and Sierra Leone as vice-chairs, with Syria as rapporteur. - NNN-ACN