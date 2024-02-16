Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Installs New Book Vending Machine At Sunrise Children’S Hospital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Technology Brings Library Services Directly to Hospital Patients, Staff & Surrounding Community

Las Vegas, NV, United States, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a new library inside of Sunrise Children's Hospital, and it only takes the swipe of a free library card to unlock a world of wonder. Operated by the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, a new user-friendly book vending machine uses this familiar dispensing technology to put English and Spanish language books right into the hands of kids, teens, and adults.



Known as the“Library at Sunrise Children's Hospital,” the machine houses 235 books in both Spanish and English and is located just inside the hospital's newly renovated entrance on Maryland Parkway. With its colorful exterior, the book vending machine is easy to spot, off to the right in a small seating area.



To check out a book, library cardholders simply follow the instructions (available in English and Spanish). There is a 21-day check-out period, and books can be returned to the vending machine or to any library branch. Don't have a library card? It's easy and they are free! Library cards can be obtained at any of the Library District's 25 branches, or online by visiting the TheLibraryDistrict/GetCarded .



“This new remote library at Sunrise Children's Hospital is part of our mission to bring the power of our libraries directly to the people,” said Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.“Access to technology is a basic human right, and this new book vending machine is an example of how we are using technology to bring the library to the underserved in our community. We hope that access to great stories will be comforting to the children who are hospitalized and their parents and caregivers, as well as Sunrise staff.”



The Library District and Sunrise Hospital made the joint announcement on Feb. 16, and with the help of Library District Trustees Elaine Sanchez and Christopher Shelton, cut the ribbon on the new book vending machine. Sunrise Children's Hospital, located at 3186 S. Maryland Parkway, is the largest and most comprehensive children's hospital in Nevada.



“Through our partnership with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, we are able to provider patients, visitors and colleagues with convenient access to books and library resources right here on campus,” said Todd P. Sklamberg, CEO, Sunrise Hospital and Sunrise Children's Hospital.“At times, patients can be in the hospital for days or weeks. The library at Sunrise Children's Hospitals provides patients and their loved ones access to a source of entertainment and distraction during their hospital stay as they delve into a new storyline.”



About the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

The award-winning Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is an independent taxing entity that serves a diverse community across 8,000 square miles. Through its 25 branches and website, the Library District offers a collection of 3.2 million items, including books, movies, music (including streaming and downloadable), online resources, and free programs for all ages. The Library District's new Free To Be public education campaign demonstrates the vital and vibrant role that the library plays in Las Vegas, offering unexpected experiences; limitless learning; business and career advancement; government and social services support; and best of all, a place where customers find a sense of culture and community. For more information, and to support Library District programs, please visit TheLibraryDistrict .

About Sunrise Children's Hospital: Sunrise Children's Hospital is the largest, most comprehensive children's hospital in Nevada that also serves the surrounding region and millions of visitors that come to Las Vegas. Sunrise Children's Hospital offers a full range of specialized services, including Nevada's only pediatric heart surgery program and Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU), a dedicated Pediatric Emergency Department and the largest Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in the Nevada. Sunrise Children's Hospital is located on the same campus as Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center – Nevada's largest acute care facility. Follow us on Instagram @SunriseChildrensHospitalLV and Facebook/SunriseChildrensHospital.

