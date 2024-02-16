India's Fastest-Growing Airline, Akasa Air Announces Operations From Doha

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Akasa Air, India's fastest-growing airline announced operations from Doha, the first international destination on its rapidly expanding network. Starting 28 March 2024, Akasa Air will operate four non-stop flights a week, connecting Mumbai with Doha, enhancing air connectivity between Qatar and India. Bookings for flights are now open on Akasa Air's website , Android and iOS app and through multiple leading OTAs with return fares starting at QAR 1272.
Akasa Air was born with a purpose to make air travel inclusive and affordable through its commitment to quality product and service excellence. Since its inception in August 2022, Akasa Air has established a strong presence in 20 cities across India flying a record of over 7.75 million passengers and carrying over 50,000 tonnes of cargo. The launch of operations to Qatar marks the airline's next phase of growth aimed at taking the warm and efficient Akasa experience to the world at affordable fares.
Doha, the capital city and commercial hub of Qatar, is one of the key economic engines of the Middle East region and is also known for its modern architecture and cultural heritage. There has been a notable surge in air travel demand between Qatar and India over the past few years.
Commenting on the announcement, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air said, “We are delighted to announce our international operations with the launch of our first destination - Doha, to our growing network. The introduction of four flights a week, connecting directly with Mumbai, a key Indian commercial hub, will cater to a diverse set of travellers from the two countries, facilitating tourism, commerce and strengthening bilateral ties.
“Akasa Air is built on a solid foundation of reliability, service excellence and the highest standards of safety in global aviation. We are proud of our remarkable growth since inception, which is also a testimony of the sheer potential of the Indian aviation industry. Our foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as we continue our journey towards becoming one of the world's top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade”, he added.
“We are driven by our purpose of connecting people, places and cultures and will continue to augment our global footprint in the coming months. We are confident that travellers will enjoy the signature Akasa experience, and that we will emerge as the preferred carrier on the route”, concluded Vinay.
The launch of operations to Qatar is in line with Qatar Tourism strategy 2030 that aims to make the country the fastest growing tourism destination in the Middle East by 2030.
Commitment to service excellence
Service excellence is deeply embedded in Akasa Air's culture, and the airline strives to offer a warm and efficient flying experience to its passengers. Since its inception, Akasa Air has redefined flying in India with its multiple category-defining and customer-friendly offerings. As it expands its footprint, the airline remains laser focussed on delivering an industry-leading customer experience. Some of Akasa's distinguished offerings include Café Akasa , its high quality inflight dining service, that offers a wide choice of multi-cuisine, tasty and healthy meals, including industry-first options for a unique and indulgent gourmet experience in the skies. Onboard the flight, Akasa's flyers are treated to a best-in-class cabin comfort, thanks to its softer seat cushions and spacious legroom, coupled with a homely environment created by their warm and dependable cabin crew. A majority of its aircraft are also equipped with USB ports to charge devices for the duration of the flight. The fresh cabin environment powered by its signature SkyLights creates a relaxed ambiance making flying a happy experience.
Akasa Air's consistent on-time leadership and operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback has made it a preferred carrier in India, resulting in average passenger load factors of over 85% for the past 12 months.
Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has served over 7.75 million passengers and connects with 21 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, and Doha (Qatar).
Flight schedule:
|
Flt.
number
|
From city
(Airport)
|
Departure
time
|
To city
(Airport)
|
Arrival
time
|
Operating days
|
Non-
stop/
Through
|
|
|
Commences March 28, 2024
|
|
QP70
|
Mumbai
|
17:45
|
Doha
|
19:40
|
Wednesday, Thursday,
Saturday and Sunday
|
Non-Stop
|
QP71
|
Doha
|
20:40
|
Mumbai
|
2:45 (+1)
|
Wednesday, Thursday,
Saturday and Sunday
|
Non-Stop
|
*Above timings are in local time for Mumbai and Doha respectively
About Akasa Air:
Akasa Air is India's most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. Akasa's youthful personality, employee-centric philosophy, tech-led approach, and culture of service makes this commitment a reality for all Indians. The carrier launched its first commercial flight on 07 August 2022 to support the growing demand across India, currently operating 23 737 MAX aircraft connecting 20 cities across India.
Akasa Air makes its foray into international skies starting 28 March 2024, flying non-stop from Mumbai to Doha, becoming the first Indian airline to fly overseas in a record period of just 19 months since its inception.
With a clear focus on sustained, long-term growth, Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel-efficient, LEAP-1B engines. It currently operates 23 737 MAX aircraft which delivers superior efficiency in reducing fuel use and carbon emissions. The aircraft also powers a quieter cabin with 40 percent lesser noise fulfilling the airline's promise of being an environmentally progressive company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.
