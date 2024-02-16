India's Fastest-Growing Airline, Akasa Air Announces Operations From Doha

Akasa Air was born with a purpose to make air travel inclusive and affordable through its commitment to quality product and service excellence. Since its inception in August 2022, Akasa Air has established a strong presence in 20 cities across India flying a record of over 7.75 million passengers and carrying over 50,000 tonnes of cargo. The launch of operations to Qatar marks the airline's next phase of growth aimed at taking the warm and efficient Akasa experience to the world at affordable fares.

Doha, the capital city and commercial hub of Qatar, is one of the key economic engines of the Middle East region and is also known for its modern architecture and cultural heritage. There has been a notable surge in air travel demand between Qatar and India over the past few years.

Commenting on the announcement, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air said, “We are delighted to announce our international operations with the launch of our first destination - Doha, to our growing network. The introduction of four flights a week, connecting directly with Mumbai, a key Indian commercial hub, will cater to a diverse set of travellers from the two countries, facilitating tourism, commerce and strengthening bilateral ties.

“Akasa Air is built on a solid foundation of reliability, service excellence and the highest standards of safety in global aviation. We are proud of our remarkable growth since inception, which is also a testimony of the sheer potential of the Indian aviation industry. Our foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as we continue our journey towards becoming one of the world's top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade”, he added.

“We are driven by our purpose of connecting people, places and cultures and will continue to augment our global footprint in the coming months. We are confident that travellers will enjoy the signature Akasa experience, and that we will emerge as the preferred carrier on the route”, concluded Vinay.

The launch of operations to Qatar is in line with Qatar Tourism strategy 2030 that aims to make the country the fastest growing tourism destination in the Middle East by 2030.

Commitment to service excellence

Service excellence is deeply embedded in Akasa Air's culture, and the airline strives to offer a warm and efficient flying experience to its passengers. Since its inception, Akasa Air has redefined flying in India with its multiple category-defining and customer-friendly offerings. As it expands its footprint, the airline remains laser focussed on delivering an industry-leading customer experience. Some of Akasa's distinguished offerings include Café Akasa , its high quality inflight dining service, that offers a wide choice of multi-cuisine, tasty and healthy meals, including industry-first options for a unique and indulgent gourmet experience in the skies. Onboard the flight, Akasa's flyers are treated to a best-in-class cabin comfort, thanks to its softer seat cushions and spacious legroom, coupled with a homely environment created by their warm and dependable cabin crew. A majority of its aircraft are also equipped with USB ports to charge devices for the duration of the flight. The fresh cabin environment powered by its signature SkyLights creates a relaxed ambiance making flying a happy experience.

Akasa Air's consistent on-time leadership and operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback has made it a preferred carrier in India, resulting in average passenger load factors of over 85% for the past 12 months.

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has served over 7.75 million passengers and connects with 21 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, and Doha (Qatar).

Flight schedule: