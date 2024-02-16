(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Up Next: The 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on March 7

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World's #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is thrilled to announce that it will be recognizing five extraordinary business technology leaders at its 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on March 21.







HMG Strategy's 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards recognize the industry's premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical market.

Recipients of HMG Strategy's Global Leadership Institute Awards at its 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:



Max Chan , SVP & CIO, Avnet

Gary Desai , EVP and CIO, Discount Tire

Jerry Hope , VP of Business Information Systems, Imagine Learning

Michael Shanko , SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder Deanna Wise , CIO, Banner Health



“Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives are continually identifying new innovation opportunities and moving the business needle for their companies,” said Hunter Muller , Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.“We are honored to be associated with such high-caliber leaders who have helped to make HMG Strategy the largest community of business technology executives in North America and arguably the world.”

Key topics to be explored at the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include the use of cutting-edge technologies and partnerships to boost business performance.

Top-tier speakers at the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:



Renee Arrington , President and COO, Pearson Partners International

Jason Bredimus , VP IT & CISO, Shamrock Foods Company

Max Chan , SVP & CIO, Avnet

Paul Chapman , VP, Business Strategy, Cisco

Barbara Cooper , President, Executive Coaching

Gary Desai , EVP & CIO, Discount Tire

Mark Goodaire , Director of Automation & Transformation, Automation Anywhere

Michael Heiser , CISO, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System

Eric Helmer , CTO, Rimini Street

Laura Hemenway , Founder and President, Paradigm Solutions

Scott Hicar , SVP & CISO, Benchmark Electronics

Jerry Hope , VP, Business Information Systems, Imagine Learning

Bipin Jayaraj , SVP & CIO, Rogers Corp.

Brian Kirkland , CIO, Choice Hotels International Inc.

Bianca Lochner , CIO, City of Scottsdale

Ralph Loura , Independent Advisor, Transformational CIO, Board Member

Raghu Santanam , Senior Associate Dean, W.P Carey School of Business, Arizona State University

Michael Shanko , SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder

Michael Spandau , SVP IT & CIO, Fender Musical Instruments

Simon Taylor , EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona

Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

Lowell Vande Kamp , Former CIO, Synergis Education, Inc. Deanna Wise , SVP & CIO, Banner Health



Valued Partners for the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Box, Cox Business, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, FPT Corporation, GTM Capital, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, OpenText, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Savvy Security, she, SIM Arizona, T200, T-Mobile for Business, Tanium, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on April 2. Key topics to be explored at the event will include opportunities to leverage innovative technologies and partnerships to power business growth.

World-class speakers presenting at the 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:



Renee Arrington , President & COO, Pearson Partners International

James Beeson , Executive Cybersecurity Advisor and Executive Coach, Cyber Advisors, LLC

Harsha Bellur , EVP, CIO, James Avery

Patrick Benoit , Global CISO, Brink's Inc.

Jeevan Bobbili , Global Head, Intelligent Automation & Customer Ops – Digital Tech and Data, Alcon

Nellson Burns , Managing Partner, Destination IT

Mark Connelly , Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group

Jamey Cummings , Partner, JM Search

Alain Espinosa , Global Director Security Operations, Upbound Group

William Floyd , Chief Information and Security Officer, FUTU US

Blake Holman , CIO, BBG

Todd Kackley , VP & CIO, Textron

Jeff Kirby , CISO, Interstate Batteries

Andy Laudato , COO, The Vitamin Shoppe

Satyaki Lodh , SVP & CIO, Utz Brands, Inc.

Ravi Malick , SVP & Global CIO, Box

Bob Rayes , CIO, Corgan

Drew Simonis , CISO, Juniper Networks

Mark Szkudlarek , VP, IT Operations, SanMar Angela Venuk , CIO, Datascan

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:



Alain Espinosa , Global Director of Cybersecurity Operations, Upbound Group

Todd Kackley , VP & CIO, Textron

Jeff Kirby , CISO, Interstate Batteries

Andy Laudato , COO, The Vitamin Shoppe Bob Rayes , CIO, Corgan



Valued Partners for the 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include Akamai, Appian, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, GTM Capital, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nexthink, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth, Zoom, and Zscaler.

For more information about the 15th Annual C-Level Dallas Technology Leadership Summit and to register, click here .

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit taking place on March 7 at the Hotel Nia.

The theme of the summit is 'Visionary Global Leadership: Thriving Securely in the Age of Accelerated Innovation.'

World-class speakers at the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include:



Noni Azhar , SVP, IT, Podium

Ashan Baig , CIO/CTO, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit

Tamar Bar-Ilan , Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera

Brad Bell , SVP, CITO/CISO, Infoblox

Andrew Bray , Global CIO, Renesas Electronics

Herman Brown , CIO, SF District Attorney's Office

Bruce Burroughs , EVP, CTO, NorCal AAA

Tom Cullen , CIO, Chobani

Christopher Desautel , SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies

Stuart Evans , Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University

Gail Ferreira , CEO, Prima Leader, Inc.

Patty Hatter , President & COO, Opsera

Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

Prakash Kota , SVP & CIO, Autodesk

Maria Latushkin , GVP, Technology and Engineering, Albertsons Companies

Aaron Levie , CEO, Co-Founder, Box

Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

Matthew Rosenquist , CISO & Cybersecurity Strategist, Mercury Risk and Compliance

Pranav Shahi , VP, Head of Business Technology, ServiceTitan

Naresh Shanker , Founder and Managing Director, Menlo Park Advisors LLC

Ishpreet Singh , CIO, Qualys

David Sledge , Director of Cybersecurity, Avelo Airlines

Cynthia Stoddard , SVP & CIO, Adobe

Hanan Szwarcbord , VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology Srini Tanikella , VP IT, SMART Global Holdings



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include:



Noni Azhar , SVP IT, Podium

Herman Brown , CIO, SF District Attorney's Office

Christopher Desautel , SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies

Pranav Shahi , VP, Head of Business Technology, ServiceTitan

Hanan Szwarcbord , VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology Srini Tanikella , VP IT, SMART Global Holdings

Valued Partners for the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include Akamai, Appian, ArmorCode, BetterCloud, Box, Creatio, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Oasis, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Tanium, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit and to register for the event, click here .

To learn more about HMG Strategy's upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy's global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy's regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world's top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy's Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

HMG Strategy: We Build Legends Here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at