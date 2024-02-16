USCIS Approves Multiple Form I-956F Exemplar Applications For Saltaire St. Petersburg Urban TEA EB-5 Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce that USCIS has now approved multiple Form I-956F exemplar applications for its Saltaire St. Petersburg luxury condominium project.



“We are thrilled to announce that Saltaire St. Petersburg has now received multiple approvals of Form I-956F,” said Sam Silverman, a managing partner of EB5AN.“The project has been approved by USCIS, which means its loan structure and security, urban TEA designation, job creation, and more have been reviewed and accepted. This is tremendous news for the project's EB-5 investors.”



The Saltaire St. Petersburg project has been completed successfully and is closed to further investment. This project featured many top features, such as a loan repayment guaranty, urban TEA status, and significant job creation. All of its condominiums were presold prior to construction completion.



“Saltaire St. Petersburg was a success really in every way,” Silverman added.“It was a commercial success, which made it financially low-risk for EB-5 investors. Now, with I-956F approval, the key factors that lower immigration risk have been confirmed EB-5 compliant. This project's EB-5 investors have only to prove their legal source of funds, and they should receive their permanent Green Cards.”



An EB-5 regional center must file Form I-956F for each of its project offerings. If USCIS denies this application, the project's EB-5 investors' immigrant petitions will also be denied.



“These new I-956F approvals for Saltaire are just the latest in a series of recent approvals,” said Mike Schoenfeld, the other managing partner of EB5AN.“EB5AN has become one of the only regional center operators in the industry to have so many exemplar approved projects. In a matter of a few months, we have received five I-956F approvals for three separate projects. Our Saltaire investors can have peace of mind knowing that the project has been approved. We expect these investors will have their I-526E petitions adjudicated shortly.”



Saltaire St. Petersburg was developed by the Kolter Group, one of the largest developers in the Southeast. Kolter has a perfect track record of completing its projects and repaying its debts. All EB-5 investments in Kolter projects have either been repaid or remain in good standing.



While Saltaire St. Petersburg is closed to investment, EB5AN has many other current projects. Some of these projects are highly similar to Saltaire St. Petersburg. For more information on open projects, schedule a one-on-one call today.



Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.



EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN's portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.

