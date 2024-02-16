Turkey Visa Application – Visa Types, And How To Apply

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Turkey Visitor Visa

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 16th February 2024, Turkey is located on both continents, between Europe and Western Asia. Beautiful beaches, national parks, historic mosques, and architecturally stunning cities are all popular tourist attractions. Foreign visitors to Turkey must obtain a visa, unless they are citizens of a visa-free country. Visitors who want to enter the country need to get a tourist visa. In 2023, Turkey will welcome international visitors. Many countries are eligible for visa waivers and e-visas under Turkey's open visa policy. This is referred to as a short-stay visa. This visa allows you to visit Turkey for up to 30 days for tourism purposes. During your stay, you are not permitted to engage in any paid activities. An e-visa is required to obtain this visa. Eligible travelers can now apply online for a Turkish visa and visit the country for up to 3 months in the Republic of Turkiye. Online visas for Turkey are valid for 180 days from the arrival date specified in the application. The e-visa replaces the“sticker visas” and“stamp type” visas previously issued at border crossings. Thanks to the Turkey e-Visa, eligible travelers only need an internet connection to complete their application. In order to get the Turkey online visa successfully, the applicant needs to provide their personal information.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR THE VISA APPLICATION



A valid passport having no expiry in 6 months, starting from the date of entrance in Turkey.

A valid email address to receive the e-visa in their Inbox. A valid debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

TURKEY VISA WITH CRIMINAL RECORD

Traveling to Turkey with a criminal record can cause anxiety. The fear of being stopped at the border and denied entry into the country remains a constant concern. The internet is full of contradictory information, which contributes to the uncertainty. However, there is some good news for those with Turkish visas. Having a Turkish visa reduces the likelihood of being stopped at the Turkish border due to a criminal record. After you submit your visa application, the authorities will conduct a thorough background check to determine whether or not it will be approved. This background check involves accessing security databases, and if they believe you are a potential threat, your visa application may be denied. In rare instances, border guards may inquire about your background, and it is crucial to answer truthfully. However, if you have a criminal record, there is usually no need to worry excessively. When people are denied entry, it is usually because they have committed a very serious crime involving violence, smuggling or terrorism. Less serious convictions leading to no (or very short) jail time should most likely not present any difficulties to travelers at the border. For security reasons, many travelers prefer to get the Turkey e-Visa in advance because once you have it, you don't have to worry about landing in Turkey or crossing the border. Your e-Visa has already been approved so you will not be turned away at the border. The online Turkey visa application takes only a few minutes, and the processing time is very fast.

TURKEY VISA VALIDITY

Travel to Turkey requires a visa. This visa has a validity period of 180 days, beginning on the date you specify on the Turkey Visa Application Form.

Multiple Entry: A multiple entry visa allows you to visit the country on several occasions. You can stay in the nation for up to 90 days regardless of how frequently you visit. If you stay in the country for longer than that period, you face deportation and a fine.

Single entry: The eVisa is valid for 30 days for a single entry and 180 days for multiple entries. This means that your stay in Turkey (one week or two weeks, but no more than 30 days) must occur within 180 days of the day your visa was issued.

BUSINESS VISITORS TO TURKEY

Turkey has long been a popular location for business and trade. Turkey, which lies along the historic Silk Road and other important trade routes, has a long history of commerce. The country offers a highly advanced business visa, which is widely used by business professionals visiting Turkey for a variety of business reasons. This visa enables business travelers to attend meetings, conduct business negotiations, make on-site visits, and receive business-related training on Turkish soil. However, it should be noted that this visa does not grant permission to work in Turkey. A business traveler is someone who visits a foreign country for international business purposes without immediately entering the local labor market. The e-Visa issued by Turkey remains valid for 180 days or six months from the date of application. In order to obtain a business visa for Turkey, the traveler must submit their visa application to the Turkish Embassy or Consulate. You must also provide an invitation letter from a Turkish company or organization to act as a hosting agent. Another way to enter Turkey is to apply for a Turkey e-Visa entirely online. Citizens of the eligible countries can complete their online Turkey visa application by providing the required details, attaching the required documents and paying the Turkey visa fee.

Documents Required for Turkey Business Visa



A valid passport having no expiry in 6 months, starting from the date of entrance in Turkey.

A valid Turkey Business Visa or Turkey eVisa.

Invitation letter from the Turkish company.

A valid email address to receive the e-visa after it has been processed. A valid debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

APPLY TURKEY VISA WITH SCHENEGEN VISA

Turkey, an intriguing country that welcomes the majority of visitors from around the world, serves as a link between the Eastern and Western worlds, combining colors, cuisine, and traditions in one location. Turkey has long been a popular tourist destination due to its central position in Europe. The Turkish government recently simplified the process of obtaining visas to enter Turkey for visitors with valid Schengen visas. If you're planning a trip to Europe and want to visit Schengen countries, you're probably wondering if a Schengen visa is necessary. Schengen visa holders have a variety of options. Many travelers, however, are unaware that these benefits extend beyond the European Union. Turkey is just one such place that grants preferential access to holders of this type of visa.

WHAT IS THE SCHENGEN VISA AND WHO CAN APPLY FOR IT?

The Visas are intended for third-country nationals who want to work, study, or live in the EU for an extended period of time, or just for a short visit. In addition to staying or temporarily staying in the country of application, visitors are permitted to travel and stay in the other 26 member states without a passport. Schengen visas are travel authorizations granted by Schengen EU member states. Each Schengen member country issues visas in accordance with its own national regulations. Schengen visa holders can also apply online for visas to non-EU countries such as Turkey. The Schengen visa is normally provided as a supporting document during the application process, along with a valid passport.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED



A valid passport: Must have over 150 days left before expiry.

Valid supporting documents: Such as Schengen visa.

A valid email address: To receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A valid credit or debit card: To pay for the eVisa fees. Onward travel information.