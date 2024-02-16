HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTS COHIBA TRIBUTO: 128 EXCLUSIVE HUMIDORS IN COMMEMORATION OF THE CHINESE NEW YEAR OF THE DRAGON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Habanos, S.A. presents Cohiba Tributo, a limited series of 128 humidors with 55 Cohiba Lanceros (38 x 192 mm). The exclusive humidors have been crafted by prestigious French artisan workshop

Elie Bleu.

HAVANA, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the arrival of the Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese lunar calendar, Habanos, S.A. is launching the exclusive and limited series of Cohiba Tributo humidors for the Asian market. For this event, Corporación Habanos, S.A. has chosen the most prestigious brand in the world of premium cigars, Cohiba, and its original and most iconic vitola, Lanceros.

Cohiba Tributo en conmemoración del Año Nuevo Chino del Dragón

Continue Reading

Only 128 humidors will go on sale, all of them numbered, making it a unique and exclusive launch. Each humidor contains 55 Cohiba Lanceros (38 ring gauge x 192 mm length) - "Totally Handmade with Long Filler " after a careful selection of wrapper, filler and binder leaves from the plantations of the most prestigious zone, Vuelta Abajo* in Pinar del Río* region, Cuba*. These Habanos, rolled in El Laguito factory, are presented with the brand's original cigar band and an additional foot band designed exclusively for this launch, featuring the vitola's name in gold over the iconic Cohiba grid, adorned with elegant dragons.

The humidors have been crafted in the prestigious French artisan workshop Elie Bleu -a leading producer of high-end humidors, recognized worldwide for its expertise and the quality craftsmanship of its luxury items. The exclusive design is made of high-quality hardwoods and features two magnificent golden dragons on a white ebony cover.

In the words of José María López Inchaurbe and Jorge Pérez Martel, Vice President of Development and Commercial Vice President of Habanos, S.A. respectively: "China is one of the most important markets for our business, along with the entire Asia Pacific region. For such a special occasion, we wanted to count on Cohiba, the most renowned Habanos brand worldwide, and its most iconic vitola, Lanceros, but we have also collaborated with Elie Bleu, an added value that guarantees the exclusivity, tradition and beauty of these humidors".

Habanos, S.A. invites Habano lovers to ignite their passion for Cohiba Tributo and celebrate the "Year of the Dragon".

Cohiba Tributo Humidor

Humidor dimensions: height: 129 mm; width: 390 mm; length: 256 mm.

Market name: Lanceros.

Factory name:

Laguito No. 1.

Format: Parejo with pigtail.

Size: 38 ring gauge x 192 mm length.

Tasting notes:

Fine vitola with character, correct combustibility, exuding the distinctive aromas inherent to the identity of Cuban dark tobacco.

Draw: excellent.

Combustion: perfect.

Strength: medium to strong.

Ash: light gray and compact.

Smoke: ample and aromatic puff.

Excellent Habano to enjoy for about 80 minutes.

The complexity of its aroma and flavor develops towards roasted expressions, black pepper and wood. A balanced and delicate Habano typical of the Línea Clásica of Cohiba.

Suggested pairing to be enjoyed with high-end spirits such as Cuban rums or whisky.

(P.A.O.)* Protected Appellations of Origin

To download high resolution images of the product, click here.

Photo -

SOURCE Habanos, S.A.