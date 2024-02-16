Women's Conference Proceeds In Kuwait For 2Nd Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The regional conference, "The Arab woman, peace and security: challenges facing woman in the Arab region .. halting the war on Gaza now, not tomorrow," proceeded in Kuwait for the second day in a row on Friday.

Dr. Haila Al-Mukaimi, a political sciences professor at Kuwait University, said during today's session that the Kuwait Union of Woman's Associations called for promoting the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 which essentially renounces violence against women.

The UNSC needs to be activated further to enable the Arab woman to be a peacemaker, Dr. Al-Mukaimi said.

The resolution, adopted on 31 October 2000, reaffirms the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, peace negotiations, peace-building, peacekeeping, humanitarian response, and in post-conflict reconstruction and stresses the importance of their equal participation and full involvement in all efforts for the maintenance and promotion of peace and security.

Maha Ali, secretary general of the Jordanian national committee for women affairs, indicated that the UNSG resolution needs to be literally heeded, citing hardships suffered by the Palestinian women, in particular, due to complacency, in this respect.

Jordan has worked out a national plan to ensure women's participation in the security, military and non-conventional sectors, she said. Number of the Jordanian women occupying jobs, particularly in the general security and peace-keeping missions has increased, she added.

Dr. Yosra Mohsen, the director general of the circuit for empowering Iraqi woman, spoke about her government's measures to boost women's participation at various levels. Iraq has sought to bolster the role of the civil society through an executive plan focusing on protecting women, she said, alluding as a tangible result, to the mounting participation of the female citizens in elections.

Wafaa Al-Daiqa, a member of the executive council of the Arab Women Organization, called in her speech for a cease-fire in Gaza and protecting the Palestinian people from the genocides carried out by the Israeli occupation.

Al-Daiqa indicated that the UNSG resolution could not be literally heeded in Lebanon due to recurrent events and jitters. Dr. Chefika Abdeh, the head of the Yemeni women committee, echoed an identical picture due to the internal violence.

Leila Jeddin, a female justice from Mauritania, acknowledged in her statement that the number of women leaders has remained small in her country. Her peer, Fatma Al-Muaqqet, the head of the Palestinian fund, said that a number of legislations for improving the women's status had been drawn up in Palestine, and argued that the UNSG resolution has proven ineffective in the shadow of the Israeli aggression on Palestine.

The State of Kuwait Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah had inaugurated the conference on behalf of the Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya.

The two-day event is organized by the Kuwaiti Union for Woman's Associations, in coordination with the Arab-League Affiliated Organization of the Arab Woman. (end)

