Bird, Cipher, abrdn at 52-Week Highs
Intact, Manulife, Kraken at 52-Week Highs on News Intact Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $225.94 Thursday. Intact announced today that a normal course issuer bid authorized by its Board of Directors to purchase for cancellation during the next 12 months up to 5,349,626 common shares, representing approximately 3% of its issued and outstanding common shares as at the close of business on February 7, has been approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $32.99 Thursday. Manulife was raised to Outperform after Q4 earnings
beat.
Kraken Robotics Inc. (V.PNG) hit a new 52-week high of $83.76 Thursday. Kraken Robotics expects to report fiscal 2023 revenue at approximately the midpoint of our $66.0 million and $72.0 million guidance, representing top line growth of about 68% year over year. The Company also expects Adjusted EBITDA toward the higher end of our $12.0 million to $15.0 million guidance, versus Adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $72.17 Thursday. "We fully support paid leave for all workers in America," said Dan Fishbein , M.D., president, Sun Life U.S. "This is an essential benefit that serves everyone, whether you're a new parent, caring for a loved one, or experiencing a major health event. Paid leave provides a pathway for people to keep their jobs without neglecting their health or that of a loved one, and as a result strengthens businesses and our economy."
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $83.76 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.35 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Bitfarms Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.73 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Blockchaink2 Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Boyd Group Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $308.66 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Condor Energies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.12 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Colliers International Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $171.74 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $52.87 Thursday. No news stories available today.
California Nanotechnologies Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Canadian National Railway Company (T) hit a new 52-week high of $174.52 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.33 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Cymbria Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $65.91 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.20 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $102.67 Thursday. No news stories available today.
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.71 Thursday. No news stories available today.
FRNT Financial Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Genesis Land Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.50 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.88 Thursday. No news stories available today.
goeasy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $176.17 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $13.90 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $106.01 Thursday. No news stories available today.
HYTN Innovations Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $136.53 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Lassonde Industries Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $155.60 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.90 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.85 Thursday. No news stories available today.
MDA Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.65 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.11 Thursday. No news stories available today.
OneSoft Solutions Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 89 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Rusoro Mining Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.23 Thursday. No news stories available today.
SouthGobi Resources Ltd (V) hit a new 52-week high of 71 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Silverstock Metals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Stantec Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $111.30 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Sylogist Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.18 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $123.76 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Topicus Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $116.10 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Trisura Group Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.33 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Urbana Corporation (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $4.68 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Vitalhub Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.61 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Waste Connections Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $221.95 Thursday. No news stories available today.
WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $205.56 Thursday. No news stories available today.
TMX Group Limited (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $34.50 Thursday. No news stories available today.
