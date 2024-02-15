(MENAFN- Baystreet) Bird, Cipher, abrdn at 52-Week Highs

Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, February 15, 2024







Intact, Manulife, Kraken at 52-Week Highs on News Intact Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $225.94 Thursday. Intact announced today that a normal course issuer bid authorized by its Board of Directors to purchase for cancellation during the next 12 months up to 5,349,626 common shares, representing approximately 3% of its issued and outstanding common shares as at the close of business on February 7, has been approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange.Manulife Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $32.99 Thursday. Manulife was raised to Outperform after Q4 earningsbeat.Kraken Robotics Inc. (V.PNG) hit a new 52-week high of $83.76 Thursday. Kraken Robotics expects to report fiscal 2023 revenue at approximately the midpoint of our $66.0 million and $72.0 million guidance, representing top line growth of about 68% year over year. The Company also expects Adjusted EBITDA toward the higher end of our $12.0 million to $15.0 million guidance, versus Adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $72.17 Thursday. "We fully support paid leave for all workers in America," said Dan Fishbein , M.D., president, Sun Life U.S. "This is an essential benefit that serves everyone, whether you're a new parent, caring for a loved one, or experiencing a major health event. Paid leave provides a pathway for people to keep their jobs without neglecting their health or that of a loved one, and as a result strengthens businesses and our economy."Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $83.76 Thursday. No news stories available today.Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.35 Thursday. No news stories available today.Bitfarms Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.73 Thursday. No news stories available today.Blockchaink2 Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Boyd Group Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $308.66 Thursday. No news stories available today.Condor Energies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.12 Thursday. No news stories available today.Colliers International Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $171.74 Thursday. No news stories available today.Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $52.87 Thursday. No news stories available today.California Nanotechnologies Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Canadian National Railway Company (T) hit a new 52-week high of $174.52 Thursday. No news stories available today.Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.33 Thursday. No news stories available today.Cymbria Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $65.91 Thursday. No news stories available today.Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.20 Thursday. No news stories available today.Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $102.67 Thursday. No news stories available today.abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.71 Thursday. No news stories available today.FRNT Financial Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Genesis Land Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.50 Thursday. No news stories available today.Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.88 Thursday. No news stories available today.goeasy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $176.17 Thursday. No news stories available today.Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $13.90 Thursday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $106.01 Thursday. No news stories available today.HYTN Innovations Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $136.53 Thursday. No news stories available today.Lassonde Industries Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $155.60 Thursday. No news stories available today.Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.90 Thursday. No news stories available today.Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.85 Thursday. No news stories available today.MDA Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.65 Thursday. No news stories available today.Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.11 Thursday. No news stories available today.OneSoft Solutions Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 89 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Rusoro Mining Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.23 Thursday. No news stories available today.SouthGobi Resources Ltd (V) hit a new 52-week high of 71 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Silverstock Metals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Stantec Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $111.30 Thursday. No news stories available today.Sylogist Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.18 Thursday. No news stories available today.Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $123.76 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Topicus Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $116.10 Thursday. No news stories available today.Trisura Group Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.33 Thursday. No news stories available today.Urbana Corporation (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $4.68 Thursday. No news stories available today.Vitalhub Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.61 Thursday. No news stories available today.Waste Connections Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $221.95 Thursday. No news stories available today.WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $205.56 Thursday. No news stories available today.TMX Group Limited (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $34.50 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks