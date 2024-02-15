Virtue Recovery Center In Houston Proudly Announces Partnership With VA Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virtue Recovery Houston Proudly Announces VA Partnership

At Virtue Recovery Center, our Veteran programs are expertly led, offering personalized mental health and addiction treatment for our heroes' unique journeys.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Virtue Recovery Center in Houston Launches Specialized Programs for Veterans

Virtue Recovery Center, a leading addiction treatment facility in Houston, is proud to announce its partnership with the Houston Veterans Affairs as a VA Community Approved Provider. The center has launched specialized programs specifically designed for Veterans, aiming to address their unique challenges in addiction and mental health recovery.

Addressing the Unique Needs of Veterans

Understanding Veterans' complex needs, Virtue Recovery Center Houston offers a program that simultaneously addresses multiple treatment modalities. Many Veterans joining the program are diagnosed with PTSD. Virtue Recovery Houston stands out as the exclusive facility in Houston capable of delivering exceptional treatment for substance abuse, mental health issues, and Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) for PTSD.

"We are proud to be a VA Community Approved Provider in partnership with the Houston VA, and we are committed to delivering the highest level of care and support to Veterans," says Michael Banis, Chief Development Officer at Virtue Recovery Center.

Our Unique Approach:

Specialized PTSD Treatment : The center's team, including fully licensed clinicians proficient in CPT, meets VA criteria to offer these services, ensuring comprehensive care for Veterans.

Low Client-to-Clinician Ratio: Virtue Recovery maintains a ratio of 6 Veterans to 1 licensed clinician, providing personalized attention and individualized therapy, crucial for effective recovery.

Comprehensive and Compassionate Care

The programs at Virtue Recovery Center include:

. Individual and group therapy focuses on trauma and addiction.

. Access to PTSD and trauma-informed care specialists.

. Resilience-building activities and therapies.

. A supportive community of peers with shared experiences.

. Expert and Dedicated Staff

At Virtue Recovery Center Houston, our Veteran-focused programs are led by a team of seasoned professionals specializing in Veteran mental health and addiction treatment . This expert team possesses a profound understanding of the unique challenges and experiences that Veterans face, including combat-related stress, PTSD, and the complexities of transitioning from military service to civilian life. Their extensive experience ensures that the treatment offered is top-quality and deeply resonates with Veterans' needs.

The care provided under these programs is enriched by our professionals' commitment to staying abreast with the latest developments in Veteran mental health care and addiction treatment. This ensures incorporating the most effective, evidence-based strategies in our treatment plans. Our approach is thus a blend of empathetic, personalized care and cutting-edge treatment methods, ensuring that our Veteran clients receive compassionate support and the most effective treatment tailored to their unique experiences and challenges.

A Commitment to Supporting Our Heroes

Virtue Recovery Center Houston is dedicated to helping Veterans overcome addiction and mental health challenges, reintegrating into civilian life with resilience and strength. Our commitment to understanding and addressing the unique needs of Veterans is paramount in our mission.

For more information on our specialized programs for Veterans, please visit Virtue Recovery Center's Website.

