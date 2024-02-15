Sonia Shaw, President Of Coinw Attends The 10Th Satoshi Roundtable And The Coinw-Sponsored After-Party

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As crypto enthusiasts worldwide anticipate major industry conferences early this year, a select group of influential figures has already convened in Dubai for the 10th Satoshi Roundtable from 1st to 6th of February, 2024.

Among these was Sonia Shaw, President of CoinW, who engaged in discussions about the Bitcoin ecosystem's recent advancements. Shaw noted that while Ethereum took an early lead in the development of Layer 2 solutions, recent innovations in Bitcoin namely inscriptions and its own Layer 2 technologies have fuelled utility and scalability of the largest cryptocurrency, taking it one step closer to mainstream adoption.

These innovations are all the more critical as the philosophy of large blocks has waned following the era of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV), replaced by the consensus to keep the Bitcoin mainnet lightweight, she added.

In demonstrating its commitment to fostering intellectual industry discourse, CoinW also sponsored the after-party for the exclusive event.

Over the last year, CoinW has solidified its global presence and brand awareness by participating in nearly all the top-tier blockchain industry events as part of its global expansion efforts.

However, this occasion marks a departure from CoinW's usual participation at large public conferences. The high-level private discussions at the Satoshi Roundtable offered CoinW a valuable opportunity to delve into the potential of blockchain technology, and the Bitcoin ecosystem in particular.“We are excited to engage with industry intellectuals, pioneering builders, and projects to discover the most innovative work being done in this sector,” said Shaw.

She added, "CoinW has consistently focused on staying at the forefront, particularly in terms of incubating promising projects through its IEO platform, token listing strategies and contributing to the liquidity of the Bitcoin ecosystem.”

About the Satoshi Roundtable:

The Satoshi Roundtable is an annual, private gathering of the blockchain industry's key figures, where attendees including notable CEOs, developers, entrepreneurs, investors, and early adopters like Erik Voorhees, Charlie Lee, Vitalik Buterin, and Nic Cary freely discuss current events, challenges, and opportunities in the blockchain space.

About CoinW:

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that places a high priority on security, transparency, and user-centric values. Leveraging advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a diverse range of supported cryptocurrencies, CoinW has built a large user base, establishing itself as one of the world's premier crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, CoinW adheres to the highest regulatory standards and plays an active role in advancing the crypto industry.

