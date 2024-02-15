Cradlepoint Embedded Iot Cellular Solution Connects AI-Driven Sustainability Intelligent Waste System From Smartsort Technologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration at Mobile World Congress demonstrates how cellular-connected AI can support environmental sustainability and highlights the success of Cradlepoint's new embedded initiative

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced their cellular routers will be adopted by SmartSort Technologies to power AI-enabled recycling bins to promote sustainable business practices. Designed to support office buildings, sports stadiums, and any public venue with waste diversion programs, Cradlepoint's secure IoT connectivity solutions combine the agility of cellular with SmartSort Artificial Intelligence to turn recycling and composting needs from a cost center into a profit center.



Cradlepoint is at the forefront of revolutionizing wireless connectivity, offering partners opportunities to leverage solutions and unmatched 5G/LTE expertise. This commitment to innovation allows partners to tailor connectivity solutions to their specific needs and maximize the benefits of next-generation wireless technology. SmartSort is part of Cradlepoint's new Embedded Partner Program, which gives organizations access to certified, secure, and scalable solutions and best-in-class 5G and LTE integration capabilities that allow innovative manufacturers to focus on their core applications and solutions.

"Cradlepoint's transformative embedded partnership program is leading the way to a new era of collaborative innovation. This partnership is not merely a connection; it's a fusion of our cutting-edge cellular and security technologies seamlessly embedded into industry-leading systems and solutions,” said Jonathan Fischer, VP of Cradlepoint's Embedded Partner Program.“By embracing a dedication to security, we will help our partners fortify the future of their IoT applications. This embedded partner program reflects our shared vision, mutual benefit, and commitment to providing the best and most reliable user experience in 4G and LTE.”

Using the Cradlepoint S700 multipurpose IoT router, which is designed to provide a rich set of zero trust security services, SmartSort customer data and public IP addresses are shielded from outside threats as they recycle more efficiently. Any IoT device connected to a router is immediately dark to public scans and other internal sites. Access policies are easily defined by offloading the security processes to a services gateway, which manages router updates and orchestrates processes.

“The power of 5G applied to sustainability allows intelligence to be applied at the edge, empowering people to make the right decisions,” said Donna Johnson, CMO of Cradlepoint and Ericsson's Head of Enterprise Wireless Solutions Marketing.“Cradlepoint and its parent company Ericsson are passionate about sustainability and our impact on the planet. SmartSort is a great example of how 5G and emerging digital technologies can have an impact on organizations and future generations.”

Only 9% of plastic waste is recycled globally. As a result, trash fills up landfills and oceans, causing irreversible damage to natural resources. SmartSort simplifies recycling, using SmartSort AI to identify waste material and show the disposer which waste stream it belongs in. Each recycle waste bin has connected sensors that read, measure, and weigh each deposit. SmartSort solutions provide real-time monitoring of bins, while information is fed to a cloud-based application that tracks and creates waste diversion reports.

The key capabilities of SmartSort waste bins include an intelligent sorting system for reduced contamination and the ability to collect real-time data to support waste generation activities and custodial routing. SmartSort's chain of custody assurance demonstrates organizations' corporate responsibility commitments while carbon credit accounting methodologies engage them in Scope 2 and Scope 3 sustainability pledges.

“SmartSort is not just a recycling bin-it's a platform for Intelligent Waste Management. We are a data-driven solution where 100% connectivity uptime is imperative,” said Cris Luce, CEO at SmartSort.“We have trialed several cellular connectivity solutions over the years with very mixed results and poor remote manageability. Cradlepoint, powered by NetCloud Manager, is the first solution that gives us the connections and insights to the networks supporting our AI solution.”

Cradlepoint and SmartSort will be demonstrating this powerful example of AI-driven sustainability solution this year at Mobile World Congress Barcelona in the Ericsson booth, Hall 2 Stand 2060.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results - anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters - controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloudTM. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and part of their Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America.

About SmartSort

SmartSort provides visibility into an organization's waste disposal and generation activities. The company's material information exchange platform is the first of its kind, based on patented methods and electronic devices for automated waste management, providing actionable insights for sustainable materials management in a circular economy. In some instances, these systems gamify, enhance, and monetize end-of-life treatment for post-consumer product waste diversion activities while connecting key stakeholders across the value chain. In other instances, these systems track waste generated in operations, providing traceability and authenticity reports throughout the entire lifecycle of the data, during all material disposal events, including waste generated in operations and end-of-life treatment.

