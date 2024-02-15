NFI Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results And Conference Call For February 29, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the“Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced it intends to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 29, 2024, prior to market open.

A conference call for analysts and interested listeners will be held on February 29, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). An accompanying results presentation will be available prior to market open on February 29, 2024, at .

For attendees who wish to join by webcast, registration is not required; the event can be accessed at . NFI encourages attendees to join via webcast as a results presentation will be presented and users can also submit questions to management through the platform.

Attendees who wish to join by phone must visit the following link and pre-register: . An email will be sent to the user's registered email address, which will provide the call-in details. Due to the possibility of emails being held up in spam filters, we highly recommend that attendees wishing to join via phone register ahead of time to ensure receipt of their access details.

A replay of the call will be accessible from about 12:00 p.m. ET on February 29, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 28, 2025, at . The replay will also be available on NFI's website at: .

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With over 8,500 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI PartsTM. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at , , , nfi , , arbocsv , and carfaircomposites .

For inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.792.1300

