LORE GROUP JOINS GLOBAL HOTEL ALLIANCE WITH LANDMARK PROPERTIES IN MAJOR CAPITAL CITIES

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Design-led properties are located in Amsterdam, London and Washington DC Further bolsters the GHA hotel portfolio in 2024

Dubai, UAE: Lore Group , an international hospitality company that designs, transforms, manages and operates hotels, restaurants and bars across Europe and the United States, has joined Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands.

It will see the London-based group's five design-led hotels – located in landmark buildings in Amsterdam, London and Washington DC – join GHA's diverse portfolio of more than 800 hotels across 40 brands in 100 countries, offering the 26 million members of its award-winning loyalty programme, GHA DISCOVERY , an even greater choice of unique properties in sought-after destinations. GHA has started the integration of the properties and they all will be live in the programme by May 2024.

Committed to thoughtful design and interesting use of space alongside notable restaurants and award-winning bars, Lore Group hotels are inspired by the history of their buildings and the neighbourhoods in which they are located, with the collection including Pulitzer Amsterdam, Sea Containers London, One Hundred Shoreditch, Riggs Washington DC and Lyle Washington DC.

“Our recent research has illuminated growing traveller demand for exceptional stays, immersive destination experiences and an appreciation of high-quality hotels. Lore Group aligns perfectly with these trends, offering our 26 million GHA DISCOVERY members an even richer choice of properties in three of the world's most popular destinations,” said GHA CEO Chris Hartley.

“Lore Group's hotels will also benefit from the GHA DISCOVERY platform's business-generating power, with cross-brand activity – where members stay with one brand or property and use the DISCOVERY D$ rewards currency earned to visit or stay at another – generating nearly US$300 million in incremental revenue last year.”

David Taylor, Lore Group CEO, added:“We are excited about the opportunities made possible by joining GHA, which extends our reach to a wide global community of committed travellers. The potential for growth across our portfolio of unique hotels, utilising the power of GHA DISCOVERY, is substantial, and we look forward to expanding our guest's world of travel with an alliance of like-minded brands.”