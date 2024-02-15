National Guard Commander Visits Soldiers Released From Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko visited National Guard soldiers who were recently released from Russian captivity.

“The guys are currently undergoing medical examinations, receiving necessary treatment and consultations, and are under the supervision of relevant specialists. Additionally, they are receiving psychological assistance," Pivnenko said in a post on Telegram.

The top priority at present is for the Ukrainian service members to return to their normal lives, the commander said.

"We are doing everything to assist in the return of documents and resolution of issues they are facing. Their return is of utmost importance," Pivnenko said.

The participants highlighted the existence of a procedure to ensure the effectiveness of the rehabilitation process. They also emphasized the provision of information on further opportunities in training and service to the National Guard members released from captivity, as well as their understanding of the mechanism of social support.

"The task of the state and ours is to bring back all of our service member from captivity," the commander emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine returned another 207 of its citizens from captivity on January 31.

Photo credit: Telegram / Oleksandr Pivnenko