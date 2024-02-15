QIIB Names Winner Of Luxurious Residential Apartment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has announced the winner of the grand prize, a luxurious residential apartment in Seef Lusail, as part of the Best National Day Finance Offer launched by the bank during the period from December 1 to December 31, 2023, covering various types of financing, including real estate financing.

Arwa Salem Al Karba won the residential apartment in Lusail during the electronic draw, held in the presence of a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

A special ceremony was held at QIIB headquarters on Grand Hamad Avenue to mark the presentation of the keys of the apartment to the winner.

The event was attended by QIIB Chief Executive officer, Dr Abdulbasit Ahmad Al Shaibei, members of the bank's senior management, and several employees. The winner's brother Qahtan Salem Al Karbi received the key on her behalf.

On the special occasion, Dr Al Shaibei said:“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winner of the grand prize in the National Day campaign launched by QIIB. We hope that this award will have a significant impact on her life.

“We continuously strive to reward our customers and provide them with the best offers, products, and services, drawing on our extensive expertise and experience in the banking industry and our understanding of the diverse needs and aspirations of our valued customers.”

“Our launch of offers and services, particularly in the realm of financing, is aimed at providing customers with optimal benefits and rewards to elevate their banking experience. This initiative reflects our gratitude for their loyalty and commitment to meeting their diverse aspirations and needs through flexible financing options that could have a qualitative impact on their lives”.

The CEO emphasised,“In every offer, product, or service we provide, we ensure it brings added value to our customers.

"With our National Day Finance Offer, our focus was on delivering a sustainable reward that leaves a strong, lasting impression on our customers."

"This aims to reinforce the idea that they can experience a qualitative transformation in their banking transactions through QIIB.”

Dr Al Shaibei noted,“All customers who obtained financing from QIIB under the National Day Offer enjoyed various benefits, mainly a competitive annual profit rate, grace period, and coverage of their diverse needs and requirements.”

The CEO concluded his statement by expressing his gratitude and appreciation to all QIIB customers for their unwavering trust and loyalty, emphasising that the bank will continue to enhance its services and products to meet the diverse aspirations and needs of both individual and corporate customers.

On his part, the brother of the grand prize winner said,“We are delighted with this fantastic win, and we wish to convey our thanks and gratitude to QIIB for this competitive offer and for its tremendous efforts in delivering top-notch services, products, and offers to customers."

"We also commend its dedication to using innovative methods in rewarding its customers.”