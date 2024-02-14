France And Germany Announce Coalition To Support Ukrainian Air Defence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defence on Wednesday, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced the creation of a coalition to support Ukraine's air defence together with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

According to Ukrinform, the French minister posted the details on the social network X .

"Strengthening Ukraine's air defence capabilities is essential for the future protection of civilians. After the launch of the artillery coalition, together with the German Minister of Defence, we will formalise a coalition in support of Ukraine's air defence," Sejourne said.

Lecorne and Pistorius signed the relevant letter of intent during the 19th meeting of the Defence Contact Group on Ukraine in the so-called "Ramstein" format at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

Thus, France and Germany will lead a coalition of fifteen countries. Its efforts will be aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defence capabilities in the war with Russia.

Netherlands,and Estonia join drone coalition - Zelensky

As previously reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky , following the 17th meeting in the Ramstein format, a decision was made to create an air defence development coalition.

As reported, in January, France and the United States led the so-called Artillery Coalition , created on the basis of the French Caesar gun.

Also on 14 February, the member states of the IT Coalition completed the signing of a cooperation agreement. Estonia and Luxembourg as the leading countries, as well as a number of other countries, became its participants.

Photo: Sébastien Lecornu, X