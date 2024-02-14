LPS And Ascendant Group Branding Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Global CEO Branding Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Le Pear Societe (LPS) of Dubai enters strategic partnership with Ascendant Group Branding, a leading global branding firm

- Aasim Shaik, Managing Director, LPS Brands NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Le Pear Societe (LPS), the award-winning digital marketing agency based in Dubai, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Ascendant Group Branding , a leading global CEO branding firm. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industry and is poised to redefine the landscape of CEO branding services on a global scale.With a shared vision to provide exceptional services to clients in both the United States and the Middle East, LPS and Ascendant Group Branding are set to leverage their collective expertise, insights, and resources to offer unparalleled solutions to their diverse clientele. The new entity is named LPSAscend (lpsascend)."Expanding our reach and enhancing our capabilities have always been our goals at LPS. This partnership with Ascendant Group Branding allows us to achieve just that, by helping our clients expand their executive presence, media reach, and go more global in their reach" said Aasim Shaik, managing director of LPS. "We firmly believe that our clients are more than just items on a checklist, and this collaboration presents us with an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our commitment to their success. Together as AscendLPS, we will bring their aspirations to life."Ascendant Group Branding, known for their exceptional CEO branding strategies, is excited about the prospects this partnership holds. Raoul Davis, CEO of Ascendant Group Branding, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The ability to assist U.S. clients in gaining traction in Dubai is a game-changer. Equally important, this collaboration empowers us to better serve UAE and regional clients in the Middle East, aligning our approach with their unique cultural values and aspirations. This partnership is part of us celebrating 20 years of Ascendant in 2024."By combining their expertise in digital marketing and CEO branding, LPS and Ascendant Group Branding are set to deliver comprehensive solutions that resonate with audiences, drive brand recognition, and cultivate a compelling brand image for CEOs and their organizations. With a deep understanding of the market dynamics in both the United States and the Middle East, the partnership is well-positioned to cater to the evolving needs of their clients, ensuring unparalleled success.The partnership between LPS and Ascendant Group Branding represents a milestone in the digital marketing and CEO branding industries. Together, they aim to redefine the standards of excellence and propel their clients towards unprecedented growth and recognition on the global stage.About LPS:LPS is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Dubai. With a focus on driving results and delivering exceptional marketing solutions, LPS helps clients navigate the digital landscape and achieve their business objectives through innovative strategies and creative campaigns.About Ascendant Group Branding:Ascendant Group Branding is a leading global CEO branding firm dedicated to transforming CEOs into recognized industry leaders. Through their comprehensive branding strategies, Ascendant Group Branding helps CEOs enhance their personal brand and elevate their influence, establishing a strong connection between their individual identity and corporate success. Those interested in U.S. or Europe support can reach out to ascendantgroupbranding

