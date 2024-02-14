Members Of IT Coalition In Support Of Ukraine Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ten member countries of the IT coalition in support of Ukraine have completed the signing of a cooperation agreement.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The participants are Estonia and Luxembourg as the leading countries, as well as Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Ukraine. This is the first such agreement as part of capability coalitions," the post reads.

In addition, the United Kingdom completed the process of joining the IT coalition by signing a declaration of intent.

"I am sure that we will be able to attract even more partners for the digitalization of our army," said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The agreement envisages the commitment of the participating countries to provide support to Ukraine over the next six years to build an interoperable IT infrastructure for the Ministry of Defense and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"Thanks to the coalition, we will be able to exchange experience in the application of innovative technologies and implement joint projects. The IT coalition is a powerful and effective platform for our interaction," said Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko.

As was reported earlier, the Netherlands joined the IT coalition at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in January.

The IT coalition is a special group of states within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, led by Estonia and Luxembourg. The coalition focuses on providing support to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fields of IT, communications, and cyber security.