Global Biosolids Market Share 2023-2028: Industry Analysis, Report

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Biosolids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028. ” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

How Big is the Biosolids Market?

The global biosolids market size reached

US$

1.6 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$

2.2 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a

growth rate (CAGR) of

5%

during 2023-2028.

What are

Biosolids ?

Biosolids are nutrient-rich organic materials derived from the treatment of sewage sludge. They are primarily composed of organic matter, including organic nitrogen and carbon compounds. They contain valuable nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, making them excellent soil conditioners and fertilizers. They enhance soil structure, moisture retention, and aeration, leading to improved soil health and reduced erosion. They can be applied to degraded or contaminated lands, aiding in ecological restoration and reclamation projects. Besides this, they are widely used in landscaping and turf management to improve soil quality and promote healthy plant growth.



Biosolids

Market

Demand, Industry Trends:

The growing environmental awareness and the increasing emphasis on sustainable waste management practices represent one of the primary factors influencing the market positively. Biosolids aid in enhancing soil fertility and reducing the harmful impact of waste disposal. Additionally, the escalating demand for sustainable farming practices to improve soil quality and enhance crop yields is offering a favorable market outlook. Along with this, the rising preferences of individuals for organic produce are driving the adoption of biosolids in agriculture.

Apart from this, the regulatory bodies in many regions are imposing guidelines for the safe and responsible use of biosolids to promote environmental health. These regulations provide confidence to stakeholders and encourage the utilization of biosolids in various applications, including agriculture, land reclamation, and landscaping. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in wastewater treatment processes are leading to the generation of higher-quality biosolids. Advanced treatment methods reduce the presence of pathogens and contaminants in biosolids, making them safer and more appealing for widespread use.

This improved quality contributes to increased market acceptance and trust among end-users. Besides this, the increasing utilization of biosolids for dust control and erosion prevention on construction sites is strengthening the growth of the market. In addition, the rising need for wastewater treatment and the growth of urban populations are driving the demand for biosolids.



Leading Companies Operating in the Global Biosolids Industry:



BCR Environmental

Burch Hydro Inc

Cambi ASA

Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited

EnGlobe Corp.

Lystek International

Merrell Bros. Inc.

Recyc Systems Inc.

Remondis SE & Co. KG (Rethmann SE & Co. KG)

SYLVIS

Synagro Technologies Walker Industries

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Class A Biosolids

Class A (EQ) Biosolids Class B Biosolids

Breakup by Form:



Cakes

Liquid Pellets

Breakup by Application:



Agricultural

Non-Agricultural Heat Generation, Incineration and Gasification

Breakup by Region:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

