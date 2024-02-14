Rootwurks Launches The Most Affordable Online HACCP Certification Course Recognized By The International HACCP Alliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas

, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rootwurks, a pioneer in EdTech and safety training, is thrilled to announce the release of its fully on-demand Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points

(HACCP) certification course . Tailored for food manufacturing professionals, this course is the most affordable accredited HACCP training on the market.

Accessible anytime, anywhere, learners can pace themselves through the comprehensive and interactive curriculum. Upon successful completion, participants gain immediate access to a downloadable certificate, an essential asset for businesses striving to meet regulatory requirements for workplace HACCP training.

The training material goes beyond the fundamentals, offering expert guidance and practical knowledge to enhance understanding of food safety across teams. This course results from a collaborative effort, merging the valuable insights of certified HACCP instructors and food safety experts with 100 years of combined knowledge in EdTech software solutions and adult learning.

Chase Eastman, Founder and CEO of Rootwurks , shares his insights, stating, "In the food manufacturing industry, I learned the importance of safety and how a 'don't worry about it' approach can be so detrimental to the future of a business. Our HACCP course provides learners with their official HACCP certificate as well as a deep, holistic understanding of what it takes to build a safer workplace and how every team member plays a role in building this culture of safety."

Kathy Knutson, Ph.D., PCQI, a certified HACCP instructor and consultant on food manufacturing safety, risk assessments, and FDA compliance, adds, "With 15 years spent as a food safety consultant and educator, I have seen time and again what a difference HACCP principles can make for companies that want to improve product and workplace safety. The Rootwurks HACCP course makes it much easier and more affordable for companies to learn these proactive and preventative safety measures and empower employees to play a central role in building a safety culture."

In addition to the HACCP course, Rootwurks has demonstrated its commitment to fostering a culture of food safety by introducing a complimentary Food Safety Survey for the industry. This assessment tool, designed to support companies in establishing and strengthening their food safety culture in the workplace, is free.

About Rootwurks:

Rootwurks represents the culmination of 100 years of combined knowledge in EdTech and safety training gained while establishing the world's largest training provider. The flagship centerpiece is the Rootwurks Learning Experience Platform (LXP), a training and compliance tool designed to help companies meet their regulatory demands and provide access to expertise when and where they need it.

