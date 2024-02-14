CTEK Charges Into The Spotlight: Named Automechanika 2022 Awards Finalists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CTEK SMARTPASS 120S – Best Dual Battery Management including Lithium

CTEK Lithium XS – Lithium Battery charger

CTEK Comfort Indicator Pigtail

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CTEK Charges into the Spotlight: Named Automechanika 2022 Awards FinalistsCTEK, a global leader in battery charging solutions, is thrilled to announce that two of its innovative products, the CS ONE and NJORD GO, have been named finalists in the prestigious Automechanika Innovation Awards 2022. This recognition highlights CTEK's commitment to developing cutting-edge technology that addresses diverse needs within the automotive industry.The CS ONE: A Powerhouse for ProfessionalsDesigned for workshops and dealerships, the CS ONE is a feature-packed battery charger and maintainer that empowers professionals with:Advanced charging algorithms: Tailored to different battery types, including Lithium-ion, for optimal charging and extended battery life.Reconditioning capabilities: Revives deeply discharged batteries, offering a cost-effective alternative to replacement.Supply mode: Provides stable power for diagnostic work and software updates without draining the vehicle's battery.Bluetooth connectivity: Allows for remote monitoring and control through the CTEK app, increasing efficiency and convenience.The NJORD GO: Effortless Charging for Everyday DriversFor car owners and enthusiasts, the NJORD GO offers a portable and user-friendly charging solution:Automatic charging modes: Simplifies the process, eliminating the need for manual selection.Battery health check: Provides valuable insights into the battery's condition, preventing unexpected surprises.IP65 water and dust resistance: Built to withstand the elements, making it ideal for outdoor use.Easy-to-read display: Offers clear information on charging status and battery health.“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as finalists in the Automechanika Innovation Awards,” says one of the Managers of CS ONE, at CTEK.“This nomination underscores our dedication to developing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of both professional and individual users. The CS ONE and NJORD GO represent our commitment to providing advanced technology, user-friendliness, and accessibility in the battery charging landscape.”The final winners of the Automechanika Innovation Awards will be announced in September 2022. Regardless of the outcome, CTEK remains committed to continuous innovation and expanding its product portfolio to address the future of battery charging technology.About CTEKCTEK is a leading global brand in battery charging solutions. Combining technical expertise with a passion for innovation, CTEK offers a wide range of chargers, testers, and accessories for cars, motorcycles, boats, and other vehicles. CTEK products are known for their reliability, performance, safety, and ease of use. With a focus on smart and connected solutions, CTEK is committed to shaping the future of battery care.Contact:Naredi Automtotive Tools...

Naredi

Naredi Automtotive Tools

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram