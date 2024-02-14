CTBTO Hails Coop. With Kuwait In Detecting Nuclear Tests Tests

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Robert Floyd commended on Wednesday cooperation between CTBTO and Kuwait regarding the ban on nuclear tests, and the organization's goals.

In a seminar held at Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute titled: (Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty) as a part of its cultural training season, he lauded Kuwait's full support to the organization.

He praised Kuwait's contribution and its network of observation and monitoring stations, as well as its valuable role in supporting the organization's effort in preventing nuclear tests.

Meanwhile, he noted that there were 2,000 nuclear tests before signing the ban pact in 1996, whereas after 1996 there were 12 tests, thus contributing to eliminating the number around the world.

He confirmed that there are 300 networks of observation and monitoring stations in which they send data to the headquarters in Vienna. (end)

