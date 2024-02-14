CSTO Sees High Conflict Potential On Azerbaijani-Armenian Border

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The CSTO
(Collective Security Treaty Organization) sees a high conflict
potential on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and a peace treaty is
required to normalize the situation, the Chief of the CSTO Joint
Staff, Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov said during a briefing,
Trend reports.
"[There are observed] attempts by individual states to
strengthen their own positions in the South Caucasus, gain access
to Caspian resources, and provide themselves with direct route to
Central Asia. For this purpose, the high conflict potential of the
Armenian-Azerbaijani border is actively used, among other things.
The conclusion of a peace agreement will remain important for the
further settlement of the situation," he noted.
According to him, the West seeks to influence post-conflict
settlement between Baku and Yerevan, despite Armenia's membership
in the CSTO.
"Despite Armenia's membership in the organization, attempts from
outside to influence the format of post-conflict settlement
continue," Serdyukov added.
On February 12, in the vicinity of Azerbaijan's Zangilan
district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire
erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces
located in Nerkin-And residential settlement of the Gafan district,
targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the State Border
Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan in Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan
district.
As a consequence of the incident, soldier Parviz Khalilzadeh, a
servicemen of the State Border Service, was injured. The military
serviceman was evacuated to a specialized medical facility via
helicopter.
On February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40 (GMT +4), the Armenian
army units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli
settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to
fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of
Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz district.
In response to this provocation of the Armenian army the units
of the SBS of Azerbaijan carried out the "Revenge" operation on
February 13.
According to the SBS, the operation resulted in the complete
destruction of the Armenian Armed Forces' combat post near the
Nerkin-And settlement of Gafan district, from where the Azerbaijani
Army positions were fired the day before.
"There have been reports of substantial personnel losses at the
damaged combat position. Any provocations by the Armenian side
aimed at escalating tensions along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border
will now be met with even more serious and decisive reactions. The
military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility
for these developments," said SBS statement.
